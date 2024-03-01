‘I don’t wear headbands’: Parvati Shallow’s accessories were much more than a fashion statement on ‘The Traitors’

The Traitors — “a nail-biting psychological adventure” that brings reality television stars together for “the ultimate murder mystery game” — is nearing the end of its second season, and only six contestants remain: Chris “CT” Tamburello and Trishelle Cannatella from The Challenge, Sandra Diaz Twine from Survivor, Mercedes “MJ” Javid from Shahs of Sunset, Shereé Whitfield from The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and Kate Chastain from Below Deck.

While we have seen contestants come and go each and every episode — including Janelle Pierzina and Dan Gheesling from Big Brother, Peter Weber from The Bachelor, and Kevin Kreider from Bling Empire — the individual who fans of the franchise were arguably the saddest to see leave the castle was Parvati Shallow, a four-time player and one-time winner of Survivor.

Banished in episode 8 of the beloved competition series, Parvati has not fallen off of our screens for good, participating in a great deal of post-game press that has been circulating on social media as of late. Still serving her signature “squint and pout” face, one thing about the Florida native has seemingly vanished now that filming has come to a close: Her signature headbands.

Rocking a headband in each and every episode of The Traitors season 2, it turns out that Parvati was not trying to make a fashion statement. Instead, she was trying to come across as far more innocent, and far less deceiving, all in an attempt to avoid banishment.

Although she was unsuccessful, the Survivor: Micronesia winner shared her strategy with Johnny Sibilly in an exclusive interview with Logo TV. Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

When asked about the headbands, Parvati sang like a bird.

“The white headband. It didn’t work. Larsa [Pippen] was like, ‘You’re Snow White. Like, you’re trying to be so pure and innocent,’ and I was like ‘Okay, it’s not working,’ but like, the crazy thing is, I don’t wear headbands. Like, ever… I think it’s pretty obvious I don’t wear headbands, because I just like, plop them on my head.”

If the 41-year-old returns to reality television for another show — or another season of Survivor or The Traitors — will the headbands reappear? Only time will tell…

While Parvati is greatly missed on The Traitors season 2, be sure to tune into the finale on Thursday (March 7) at 6pm PT/9pm ET on Peacock to see who takes home the massive cash prize. With the drama seemingly at an all-time high, it is sure to be a must-see!