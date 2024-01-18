Is Joe Cruz leaving ‘Chicago Fire?’

He is one of the five remaining OG characters still on the show.

It has been over a decade since the fictional version of the Chicago Fire Department’s Firehouse 51 found its place on NBC. Sadly, the ongoing onslaught of chaos in the fictional lives of Chicago Fire’s firefighters, paramedics, and rescue staff has done little to quell the changes behind the camera, particularly when it comes to original characters leaving the show.

For long-time loyal fans of the network drama, it is still difficult to remember that we no longer have Lieutenant Matthew Casey, Paramedic Leslie Shay, firefighter Peter Mills, and so many more who either left Chicago Fire, or else their character met tragic deaths in the line of their fictional duties. In fact, the unceremonious departures have left the show with only five original characters — Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg), Joe Cruz (Joe Minoso), Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker), Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney), and Randall “Mouch” McHolland (Christian Stolte).

But why is everyone suddenly afraid of Joe Minoso’s Cruz leaving Chicago Fire?

Though the series has been going strong for over 10 years now, we have past examples of actors leaving to strike fear in our hearts. So, when the promo for the second episode of season 12 was released, the contents of the 12-second video fixated on Cruz in a way that was enough to get alarm bells ringing.

Now, Cruz has been a part of 51’s Squad 3 since season 1, but the next episode’s plot will have the beloved firefighter questioning his continued employment there. Why? Well, in “Call Me McHolland” we will the return of Lieutenant Kelly Severide, in whose absence Cruz has been covering his duties. But now that he is back, he is barking orders and attempting to establish his dominance. Understandably pissed, Cruz is feeling “disrespected” and is sure that “it’s time for me to leave 51.”

But should you be worried that Cruz is set to join the list of characters who bid farewell to their fans? I don’t think holding your breath till episode 2 drops is mandatory as showrunner Andrea Newman, in an interview with TV Insider, has alluded to a scenario that will unfold throughout season 12, which is the complete opposite of us having to feel the crushing absence of Cruz.

“Cruz is really his right-hand man, so there’ll be some lingering issues between Severide and Cruz about that and some stuff to work out there.”

Unless Newman wanted to throw off viewers or “working out stuff” means snipping one end of the argument completely, the storyline won’t be able to take the above-mentioned direction if Minoso is set to leave Chicago Fire.