Is ‘The Chosen’ season 4 streaming?

Christianity has officially entered the streaming age with the continued run of The Chosen, a religious show geared specifically toward binge watching.

Recommended Videos

After realizing that no multi-season, streamable series about Jesus were available for binge-watchers to enjoy, Executive producer Dallas Jenkins sought to create The Chosen to fill this gap. He, and the creatives behind the series, worked hard to create a show that tells the story of the son of God in a unique, intimate way that provides a deeper look into the lives of those Jesus surrounded himself with.

The show’s been on the air for a good half decade, after airing its pilot in 2017 and diving into its first full season a few years later, in 2019. Season 2 saw a delay, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but did eventually release in mid-2021. A Christmas special and another season down, and fans of The Chosen are looking forward to the release of season 4.

Several of The Chosen’s previous episodes, including its Christmas special and season 3’s penultimate and finale episodes, were released to theaters on top of streaming. The show’s shift over to theaters was hugely popular among viewers, and prompted consideration of a longer theatrical run for season 4. The fresh season, which is headed to screens in 2024, will see each of its episodes release to the big screen — but will it get a showing on the small screen as well?

Will The Chosen be available on streaming?

Seasons 1 through 3 of The Chosen were made available to watch via the show’s dedicated app and website, as well as on video-sharing services like YouTube. The first three seasons are available in a smattering of locations, with season 1 up on Netflix, seasons 1 through 3 available on the website and Prime Video, and full clips, teasers, and behind-the-scenes chats available on YouTube.

Easily the best place to watch the entire series is through the show’s website, however, where its entirely free for viewers to tune in. Each of the current seasons are up and easily accessible there, and season 4 will join them eventually.

Season 4 of The Chosen is destined for an eventual streaming arrival, but not until after its episodes finish up in theaters. Season 4 will see a strange release, as it first provides viewers with the option to watch on the big screen, typically in two-episode blocks, before it heads to streaming services.

The fourth season will start with episodes 1-3, which will head to theaters in February of 2024. They’ll be in theaters for two weeks, after which they’ll come available on streaming, and episodes 4-6 will transition to the big screen. This time, they’ll get a single week run before switching over to streaming and making space for episodes 7-8 to enjoy a week-long stint in theaters.

Which should mean that the entirety of The Chosen season 4 will be available on streaming by late spring. The show’s theatrical run should be finished by the end of March, even if it takes a few weeks into February for the show to debut, which leaves fans with the vast majority of the year to binge the show to their hearts’ content.