Is there a ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ season 3 announcement?

Since its debut in 2020, Jujutsu Kaisen has become one of the most popular animes currently airing, and with that popularity comes the expectations of fans who want the series to continue as long as possible. But is there any validity to the recent rumors of a third season for the series?

Created by the mysterious Gege Akutami in 2018 as a shonen manga published by Shueisha, Jujutsu Kaisen took the anime world by storm when it aired in 2020. The series follows Yuji Itadori as he trains to fight cursed spirits and demons in the Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School. (I know that premise sounds cliche, but trust me, the anime is anything but. Well, maybe a little.)

Jujutsu Kaisen‘s season 2 finale is here, but there are already rumblings about a third season, with hearsay tied to a tweet seemingly made by the series creator Gege Akutami. The tweet came with an apparent poster for season 3, but they were soon found to be less than credible.

Where did the rumors of a Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 come from?

Apparently, a fake account on X (formerly Twitter) pretending to be Gege Akutami shared a tweet announcing season 3 with a poster. They followed it by publishing edits and art from the series, gaining followers, who believed it to be Gege Akutami himself. The supposed season 3 poster depicted the Culling Game, which piqued fans’ attention, and ultimately ended up garnering over three million views.

However, eagle-eyed Jujutsu Kaisen stans soon made it clear that the account was fake, attaching a Community Note to the tweet and explaining the situation. Other prominent Jujutsu Kaisen content creators like JJK_Mya then stepped in and clarified the whole thing.

That fake gege acc finally got a community note on its post for misleading info. But its sad to see that imposter gaining more followers as day passes through reposting fanarts n edits. Hope that acc gets suspended pic.twitter.com/A9reCKoyWW — JJK (Mya) (@JJK_Mya) December 3, 2023

Those closely following the series will know that Akutami is notoriously secretive. The creator of the beloved series has yet to reveal their actual identity and gender to the public, preferring to remain anonymous. This also means Akutami has no social media presence whatsoever, something that can be easily exploited, as was the case with this false season 3 announcement.

Of course, regardless of these rumors, it is entirely plausible that the series will get renewed given its immense popularity. The only thing that might cause an issue is the recent reports of less-than-ideal work conditions at Jujutsu Kaisen’s publisher, MAPPA Studios. The dev behind recent hits like Chainsaw Man and Attack on Titan season 4 has long been accused of implementing crunch culture and a toxic environment for its animators, though whether these allegations will impact the future seasons of shows like Jujutsu Kaisen remains to be seen.

Jujutsu Kaisen is currently in its Shibuya Incident arc as the second season comes to an end. You can watch the anime on Netflix, Ani-One Asia, or Crunchyroll.