‘It’s a no from me’: These 2 women will arrive as bombshells on ‘Love Island: All Stars’ and fans of the franchise are not happy

We might have the initial cast for the inaugural season of Love Island: All Stars, however, the following islanders are just a glimpse into everyone who is on their way to the stunning South African villa as we speak.

Anton Danyluk — Love Island season 5

Chris Taylor — Love Island season 5

Georgia Steel — Love Island season 4 and Love Island Games season 1

Georgia Harrison — Love Island season 3

Hannah Elizabeth — Love Island season 1

Demi Jones — Love Island season 6

Jake Cornish — Love Island season 7

Kaz Kamwi — Love Island season 7

Liberty Poole — Love Island season 7 and Love Island Games season 1

Luis Morrison — Love Island season 1

Mitchel Taylor — Love Island season 10

Toby Aromolaran — Love Island season 7 and Love Island Games season 1

For those who are unfamiliar with what Love Island: All Stars will entail, according to Mike Spencer — the creative director of the Love Island franchise — the soon-to-be hit show will replace the winter season of Love Island, bringing together fan favorite islanders from the beloved competition series to try their luck at love for a second time (or perhaps even a third time).

He dove into the nitty gritty details in a statement ahead of the release of Love Island: All Stars.

“It has been rumored now for a while, but we are thrilled to finally confirm that we are making Love Island: All Stars early next year for ITV2 and ITVX. It’s set to be a must watch series seeing some of your favorite islanders from across the years heading back to the stunning South African villa to once again ‘graft’ as their search for love continues. I simply can’t wait!”

Following the same format as Love Island: UK, Love Island: USA, Love Island: Australia, and beyond, bombshells will enter the villa every few days, certain to shake up even the strongest couples on Love Island: All Stars. While the identities of said bombshells have yet to be released by the Love Island franchise, The Sun reported that two (not so) fan favorite islanders will most likely make an appearance on the show.

Keep scrolling to find out for yourself…

Olivia Hawkins and Danica Taylor will arrive as bombshells on Love Island: All Stars

Photos via ITV

While this report accounts for just two of the tons and tons bombshells that are yet to arrive on Love Island: All Stars, an anonymous source told The Sun that Olivia Hawkins from Love Island: UK season 9 and Danica Taylor from Love Island: UK season 8 will most likely make an appearance.

“Bombshell contestants aren’t part of the cast that kick off the show but they are thrown into the action from time to time to keep the couples on their toes… Liv and Danica may not actually make it into the villa, but they’re part of the pool of former stars on standby, and if their previous Love Island appearances are anything to go by, they’ll both be at the front of the queue if fireworks are required.”

Hawkins became a bully during her stint in the South African villa, shamed for picking on Zara Lackenby-Brown when she was interested in the same suitor. After Lackenby-Brown was dumped from the villa on day 16, Hawkins found herself feuding with both Tanyel Revan and Sanam Harrinanan as well, only after becoming close with Kai Fagan during Casa Amor — yikes!

As far as Taylor’s journey on the beloved competition series goes, the dancer entered as a bombshell on day 12, coupling up with six different guys — Luca Bish, Jacques O’Neill, Jay Younger, Josh Le Grove, Billy Brown, and Jamie Allen — before leaving the villa alongside Allen on day 52. Unfortunately, their love did not last beyond the villa, with Taylor hoping to find her perfect match once and for all on the inaugural season of Love Island: All Stars instead.

Given the less-than-ideal reputations that both Hawkins and Taylor left with after their first time around, fans of the Love Island franchise took to Reddit upon hearing that the pair might join Love Island: All Stars as bombshells to share their true thoughts.

“Ugh even just imaging Olivia acting on my screen again is grating my soul. I’m solidly fuming at producers for this blatant disregard and disrespect of fans. We are so loyal to this show and they don’t deserve us. I’ve never seen so much Love Island fan outcry about wanting Olivia off our screens forever. They give no s***s about what we want.” “I am not sure if I can physically watch her. She is too unlikable. Even villains should have redeeming qualities — she has none.” “It’s a no from me to both of them.”

Nonetheless, to catch Love Island: All Stars from the very beginning — and to see if Olivia Hawkins and Danica Taylor ever arrive — catch the highly-anticipated premiere on January 15 via ITV2. This soon-to-be hit show is sure to be nothing short of spectacular!