Who is Jake Cornish from the inaugural season of ‘Love Island: All Stars?’

He became a villain on Love Island: UK season 7, but it looks like Jake Cornish is trying to turn his reputation around (or potentially dig himself a deeper and deeper hole) on Love Island: All Stars season 1, trying to find his perfect match amongst the following fan favorite islanders.

Here’s a cast list:

Anton Danyluk — Love Island season 5

Chris Taylor — Love Island season 5

Georgia Steel — Love Island season 4 and Love Island Games season 1

Georgia Harrison — Love Island season 3

Hannah Elizabeth — Love Island season 1

Demi Jones — Love Island season 6

Kaz Kamwi — Love Island season 7

Liberty Poole — — Love Island season 7 and Love Island Games season 1

Luis Morrison — Love Island season 1

Mitchel Taylor — Love Island season 10

Toby Aromolaran — Love Island season 7 and Love Island Games season 1

Beginning on January 15 on ITV2, Cornish (as well as the above islanders) will hit the stunning South African villa for the inaugural season of Love Island: All Stars, ultimately replacing the winter season of Love Island. Mike Spencer, the creative director of the Love Island franchise, gave an overview of the soon-to-be hit show in a statement, explaining what exactly Love Island: All Stars will entail.

“It has been rumored now for a while, but we are thrilled to finally confirm that we are making Love Island: All Stars early next year for ITV2 and ITVX. It’s set to be a must watch series seeing some of your favorite islanders from across the years heading back to the stunning South African villa to once again ‘graft’ as their search for love continues. I simply can’t wait!”

After wronging the one and only Liberty Poole during Love Island: UK season 7, Cornish became one of the most well-known islanders in the history of the Love Island franchise (and not for a good reason). Sharing the villa with Poole herself during the inaugural season of Love Island: All Stars is sure to cause quite a bit of quarrels, but for those who need a refresher on Cornish’s controversial behavior back in 2021, just keep scrolling…

For those who are unfamiliar with what went down between Poole and Cornish during Love Island: UK season 7, their relationship seemed to be smooth sailing until the infamous Movie Night, where Cornish said some controversial things that caused Poole to question both his feelings and his intentions.

“It’s just not that 100 percent… I haven’t got the girl there where I’m like f*** me I want to rip your clothes off. I don’t want to fake any s*** you know what I mean? I don’t want to say I really do like her when I don’t. I’d be lying to myself.”

Naturally, these nasty comments resulted in their split, with both Poole and Cornish leaving the villa just three days shy of finale night, however, the latter does not seem to have any regrets. Ahead of the premiere of Love Island: All Stars, Cornish even admitted that he does not plan to change his behavior his second time around — yikes!

“There is nothing major I would do differently, but I have definitely matured in the two years since first being on the show. I look at things differently and respond differently. When it comes to people’s opinions, I don’t sit on the fence anymore. That is my way of life now, so I will take that into the villa.”

Nonetheless, Cornish plans to put his past behind him on Love Island: All Stars and keep his sights set on just one thing: Love. Admitting that he has a keen interest in Molly Smith from Love Island: UK season 6, our fingers are crossed that this British beauty eventually enters the soon-to-be hit show as a bombshell (for Cornish’s sake).

Despite saying that there is no bad blood between him and Poole, we cannot wait to see the pair interact with one another during the inaugural season of Love Island: All Stars. To catch the highly-anticipated premiere for yourself, be sure to tune into ITV2 on January 15 — you seriously will not regret it…