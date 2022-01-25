James Gunn is celebrating the popularity of his HBO Max show set in the DC shared cinematic universe, Peacemaker, as well as some of its stars.

The series is a spinoff of Gunn’s excellent film, 2021’s The Suicide Squad, and follows the continued adventures of John Cena’s Christopher Smith, AKA Peacemaker.

In response to a Twitter fan page for Cena pointing out that Peacemaker is currently the third most popular show around the world, according to IMDB, Gunn retweeted the good news. He also shared the incredible statistic that Peacemaker stars Jennifer Holland and Freddie Stroma ranked number two and five, respectively, on the database’s list of most popular celebrities. The rankings on the site all checked out as of press time.

Considering the box office disappointment of The Suicide Squad, of which many factors like the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and its availability on streaming via HBO Max possibly diluting receipts, it’s a good day for fans of Gunn’s contribution to the world of DC and perhaps signals a creative relationship that can continue to thrive in the future.

Many fans were quick to express their enthusiasm for the show, embodied beautifully by its absolute banger of a hair metal ballad for its theme song, “Do Ya Really Wanna Taste It” by Wig Wam.

Another fan put together a montage of some of Holland’s most badass moments as the character Emilia Harcourt in the show.

JENN IS SO REAL pic.twitter.com/2QIjKORXpP — jennifer holland's pr manager (@GRACEFlLMS) January 25, 2022

Even the official Peacemaker Twitter account chimed in to the conversation, proclaiming it will do “whatever it takes” for TV dominance, not unlike the titular character.

whatever it takes — Peacemaker on HBO Max (@DCpeacemaker) January 25, 2022

When you consider Peacemaker is the best-reviewed project in the history of the DC shared cinematic universe, it’s no wonder the dark comedy resonates so much with fans.