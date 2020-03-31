Kate Mulgrew’s Kathryn Janeway May Cameo In Star Trek: Picard

Star Trek: Picard is chiefly a sequel series to The Next Generation, but the just-completed first season got a lot of use out of Voyager fan favorite Seven of Nine as well. The season finale even wrapped up with Jeri Ryan’s heroine seemingly joining Jean-Luc’s crew full-time. This leaves us to wonder whether there’ll be even more Voyager crossovers to come. And the signs look like there will be, given that Robert Picardo has revealed he’s in talks to return as the Doctor.

It’s possible that Picard could bring Patrick Stewart’s Starfleet legend face to face with another captain from Trek past though. We Got This Covered has been informed by our sources – the same ones who said a Captain Pike spinoff is in the works, which is now confirmed – that CBS is discussing getting Kate Mulgrew back as Kathryn Janeway for a future season of the streaming show. This would just be for a small part or cameo, we’re hearing, but it’s something that they’re definitely interested in.

New Star Trek: Picard Images Tease Jean-Luc Facing Devastating Truths 1 of 11

Click to skip



















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

This is exciting news to hear for fans, as despite Voyager having a somewhat mixed reception as a whole, several of its characters are beloved, and Seven and Janeway are at the top of the list. Plus, it’s always fun when the various captains team-up. Mulgrew herself has said that she would be up for sharing the screen with Stewart’s Picard, too, but in her dream scenario, it would also involve William Shatner returning as Kirk. Unfortunately, however, the death of James T. probably means that’s a bit of a stretch.

In any case, as well as Picardo spilling the beans of his potential return, it’s also been officially confirmed that Whoopi Goldberg will be back as Guinan in season 2. So, Star Trek: Picard is clearly expanding the number of classic characters in its cast as it goes along. A return for Janeway, then, even if it’s a brief one, definitely wouldn’t be out of place or feel like gratuitous fan service. After all, we need to see what happened to her after she and the Voyager crew at last returned to Earth in the season 7 finale.