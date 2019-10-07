Kevin Conroy Teases His Bruce Wayne Look For Crisis On Infinite Earths

DC fans couldn’t believe it when was it was confirmed that Batman voice acting legend Kevin Conroy would be playing Bruce Wayne for the first time ever in live-action in this winter’s big Arrowverse crossover “Crisis on Infinite Earths.” Filming on the event has kicked off over the past couple of weeks, but we’ve yet to get our first glimpse at Conroy on set. However, a selfie he shared from New York Comic-Con may have revealed his “Crisis” look.

Over the weekend, Conroy shared a snap of himself with his old Batman Beyond co-star Will Friedle, who played Bruce’s protege Terry McGinnis in the animated series. The impromptu Beyond reunion is cool enough, but Conroy’s beard may also tell us that his Bruce will be sporting some facial fuzz in the Arrowverse crossover.

When The CW announced the news of his involvement, it was said that Conroy was playing “Future Bruce Wayne.” Because of that, fans have been wondering if he’ll be playing an elderly Bruce based on the version from Batman Beyond. That Bruce doesn’t have a beard though, which might tell us that “Crisis” won’t be drawing from the classic animated show, after all. Then again, there’s such a thing as creative license, so we’ll have to just be patient and wait until we get a look at him shooting in Vancouver.

So far, we’ve already had set pics revealing Brandon Routh in full costume as his Kingdom Come Superman and his Clark Kent get-up. Plus, Smallville‘s Tom Welling and Erica Durance have been filming at the Kent farm. Supergirl‘s Tyler Hoechlin is known to team-up with both of them, but which of these three Supermen will rub shoulders with Kevin Conroy’s Batman?

We’ll find out when the five-part “Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicks off on December 8th and concludes on January 14th.