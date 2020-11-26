Kevin Feige Reportedly Plans To Keep The Adult Nature Of Daredevil In The MCU

When the clock strikes midnight on Sunday, the rights to Daredevil will officially revert back to Marvel Studios (if they didn’t already get them ahead of schedule, that is), but it isn’t like the next incarnation of the Man Without Fear will be revealed on Monday. If anything, it could be a while yet before we see Matt Murdock back on our screens, with the Marvel Cinematic Universe looking jam-packed for the next couple of years given that there are eight movies and eight Disney Plus shows set to debut by the summer of 2022.

Fans have launched one final push to try and generate some buzz for a fourth season of Daredevil that would pick up where the Netflix series left off, but there’s a high chance that Kevin Feige already knows exactly what he’s going to do with the character. After all, the Marvel Studios chief is said to be a huge fan of the show, and tipster Mikey Sutton is now claiming that he’ll be retaining the more mature and adult-orientated approach to the material.

“I keep hearing from insiders that Feige is intending on keeping the adult nature of Daredevil, a perfect fit for the MA programming on the streamer Hulu, which Disney mostly owns,” he says.

Daredevil Heads To Disney Plus In Season 4 Fan Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

If that turns out to be the case, then there’s no chance that Daredevil will be added to the ever-expanding Disney Plus roster, with the streaming service being a strictly PG environment – for now, at least. The Mouse House is the majority owner of Hulu, though, so it could end up there, but it would be strange for Marvel to have all of their TV content under the same roof with one exception.

The most pressing issue for fans, of course, will be whether or not Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio are invited back, but with Marvel having retained the services of Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool following Disney’s takeover of Fox, the precedent has certainly been set.