Kingpin star names the Marvel superheroes he wants to fight

The return of Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin in the sixth and final episode of Hawkeye was a delight for many reasons, not least of all seeing the actor’s hugely popular interpretation of the comic book villain back on our screens after a three-year absence.

Thanks to D’Onofrio’s suggestions we saw him rocking a glorious comic book-inspired wardrobe, while it was undeniably awesome watching him go through the motions that took Wilson Fisk from measured, ominous crime boss to a hulking force of nature decimating everything and everyone in his path.

The possibilities are endless as to where things go from here, especially with upwards of 30 Marvel Cinematic Universe projects currently in the works, many of which unfold in or around New York City. In an interview with TV Line, D’Onofrio didn’t hesitate when asked to name the heroes he wanted to get his hands on.

“In the comic runs, it was Punisher, Spider-Man and Daredevil. That would be cool.”

This 'Hawkeye' fan poster featuring Kingpin looks like the real deal 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Tom Holland reciprocates those feelings, revealing that he’d love to come face-to-face with D’Onofrio’s Kingpin, which is hopefully something Marvel will be looking into moving forward. Now that Fisk is back with a vengeance, fans will be demanding to see him again sooner rather than later, and the MCU has always been famed for giving the people exactly what they want in the vast majority of cases.