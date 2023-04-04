Today is a day of contradictions in the Marvel news sphere. The premiere of the latest Secret Invasion trailer is naturally the biggest conversation-starter among MCU fans, and yet while fans are already hyping up themselves too high by seeing crossovers that probably aren’t there, they are also complaining that one major crossover isn’t happening (but it still might). Meanwhile, as an OG Avenger drops an honest admission about their thoughts on a comeback, a hilarious — and highly convincing hoax — stokes the fires of their return.

Secret Invasion trailer is either leaving fans convinced of wider MCU tie-ins or furious at the lack of them

The Secret Invasion trailer was just what the doctor (Doom) ordered, reinstalling a faith for the future of Phase Five among the conflicted Marvel community. And, of course, fans being fans, they’re already certain the Samuel L. Jackson show is setting up the Fantastic Four reboot thanks to its shapeshifting villains. On the other hand, everyone’s making the exact same complaint about the trailer: where the heck is Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. alum Chloe Bennet? We’ve heard so much about Quake returning in Secret Invasion that it’s basically a fact and there will surely be a lot of angry responses if it never happens.

Chris Evans can say he’s done with Marvel all he likes, but a deceptive Deadpool 3 hoax means no one believes him

Chris Evans has yet again stressed that he has no intention of reprising Steve Rogers in the near future of the MCU, but his efforts to quieten the rumors that he’s on his way back into his star-spangled super-suit have been scuppered by a timely Deadpool 3 hoax, which almost made us believe he’d already shot a cameo for Ryan Reynolds’ threequel. Even if that suspicious set photo turned out to be a fake, folks are still convinced that there’s no way Kevin Feige is going to let Avengers: Secret Wars go by without bringing Evans back as, say, his version of Human Torch.

Marvel historians honor the Avengers movie we almost (but not really) got instead of Endgame

We’re coming up on the fourth anniversary of the fourth movie to star Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, Avengers: Endgame, but Marvel fans with lengthy memories are also remembering the entry in the saga that never happened. In a throwback that will sort out the newbies from those who’ve been part of the MCU fandom for the whole stretch, folks are honoring Avengers: Annihilation, the once heavily rumored version of Avengers 4 that would’ve set up the coming of Galactus and the Fantastic Four’s introduction. We’re more than happy we got Endgame, but we’re still slightly curious to visit the Earth out there in the Multiverse that got to see Annihilation.

As an underrated MCU icon apologizes to Zachary Levi after fans pit them against each other, we’re not sorry to announce plenty more of the latest Marvel news is on its way.