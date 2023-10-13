In the wake of the skeletons in Marvel‘s streaming closet coming out in the open, the MCU fandom is in uproar over the future of the franchise on Disney Plus. But maybe a significant delay to the most-hyped upcoming show of them all is really for the best. Especially if the studio is really hoping to successfully follow in the footsteps of what Netflix managed in the Defenders Saga. Speaking of which, Marvel Television might’ve had an ignominious end, but it still just had the last laugh.

Daredevil: Born Again accused of killing off Netflix favorites puts Marvel scrapping everything in a new light

Screengrab via Netflix

Marvel fans everywhere were initially crushed when it came out that Marvel had hit the reset button on Daredevil: Born Again, meaning we’ve got an even longer road ahead of us until we get to see the revival of the Netflix series. And yet maybe that’s actually a blessing in disguise as subsequent rumored plot details suggest that the original version of the show had a tragic reason for writing out Foggy and Karen from the narrative. Suffice it to say, if Marvel makes two whole attempts at Born Again and doesn’t feature the other two thirds of Nelson, Murdock & Page in either one then strong words will be had.

An Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. vet doesn’t hold back when slamming Marvel Studios’ Disney Plus shows

Image via Marvel Television/ABC

This is probably something many had guessed anyway, but the news that Marvel Studios is guilty of significant creative interference on its various streaming services, usurping power from writers and directors and driving some away from their projects has still come as a shock. It’s certainly not being looked at kindly by those who did great work for Marvel Television back in the day. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. writer Drew Z. Greenberg utterly incinerated Marvel’s Disney Plus shows when he casually tweeted that AoS “worked because everyone knew how to make TV.” Shots fired, target acquired.

Kang’s conquering of the MCU all depends on how Loki season 2 plays out

Screenshot via Marvel Studios/Disney Plus

It’s the understatement of the century — or at least, the past 15 years of the MCU — that Kang’s emergence as the franchise’s second big bad hasn’t exactly gone as planned. After Quantumania and Jonathan Majors’ behind-the-scenes troubles, it’s fair to say the temporal tyrant isn’t quite reaching the same heights as Thanos did before him, then. And yet Marvel could really turn it all around for the Conqueror depending on how his return in Loki season 2 plays out. We’ve had an audio cameo from He Who Remains so far, and Victor Timely is on his way. With any luck, by the end of its 6-part run, Kang may have finally shown us what he can do.