Latest Marvel News: X-Men fans were not prepared for this to happen on Disney Plus as Chris Evans’ return hopes rise and fall

X-Men ’97 is everything we could’ve hoped from Marvel‘s first attempt at tackling the mutant team and more. No joke, I just wanted to make that clear from the off. It’s authentic to both the original ’90s animation and the spirit of the beloved brand in general.

Recommended Videos

It’s even authentic to the spirit of some things about the X-Men comics universe that we never thought would be made canon by the MCU. Another thing we never thought would be made canon by the MCU? Chris Evans’ return as Captain America. Well, that one might actually still be the case…

X-Men ’97 dares to canonize the single weirdest romance in mutant history

Screenshot via Marvel Animation/Disney Plus

X-Men ’97 doesn’t shrimp on the jaw-dropping twists in its two-part premiere — even if one of them, that Magneto now leads the X-Men after Professor X’s death, was spoiled in the trailer. Here’s one that Marvel definitely kept under its hat, though — the series sure seems to be suggesting that Rogue and Magneto had a past affair, one that may soon be rekindled. This bizarre May-December romance is actually a thing in the comics — which, for the uninitiated, are full of crazy soap opera developments like this — even if those familiar with the films have never once shipped the characters played by Anna Paquin and Ian McKellen.

Classic Captain America may be returning, but Chris Evans isn’t

Image via Skydance

Rejoice, Marvel gamers, because this week brought us a first-look reveal trailer for Marvel 1943: Rise of HYDRA. Returning to the kind of wartime Captain America vibe of The First Avenger, the game sees Steve Rogers team up with Black Panther — specifically, Azzuri, T’Challa’s grandfather. Honestly, going by the storyline and the character designs, the game could practically be considered MCU canon. So many were getting their hopes up that Chris Evans could reprise his role as the Sentinel of Liberty. Unfortunately, this is not the case — as any of Evans’ recent comments on his reluctance to return to Marvel could’ve told us. Hey, at least there’s always Secret Wars!

Is Aaron Taylor-Johnson going from Quicksilver to Kraven to 007?

Photos via Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb/EON/MGM/Remix by Christian Bone

Killing Quicksilver off after a single movie back in 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron seemed like a dumb move at the time, and a big snub for Kick-Ass star Aaron Taylor-Johnson, but in the long run maybe it’s worked out the best for him. On top of returning to the Marvel multiverse for Kraven the Hunter, Taylor-Johnson might also be free enough to secure himself the most coveted of all roles for a British actor — James Bond himself. This is what widespread rumors are saying, anyhoo, but don’t take the casting as fact just yet as it’s yet to be reliably confirmed. Although ATJ looking to jump ship from the Sonyverse ASAP, after the mauling of Madame Web, would be a very smart career move. Let’s just hope Evan Peters doesn’t steal his role again like last time.