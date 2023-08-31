Latest Netflix News: Netflix convinces us ‘One Piece’ isn’t another awful anime adaptation as a speedy renewal leaves the competition in the dust

It’s been a long time coming, but Netflix‘s adaptation of Eiichiro Oda’s live-action One Piece adaptation is almost here — and the show’s crew members are ready to hype fans up for tomorrow’s premiere. Meanwhile, Rebel Moon‘s concept artist spoke out about the fan comparisons to Star Wars, while Netflix’s own entry into the “possessed nun” genre, Sister Death, has picked up a new release date, and The Lincoln Lawyer scores an early renewal.

One Piece director and executive producer Mark Jobst’s exclusive interview

With the AMPTP currently unwilling to pay the WGA and SAG equitably, the cast of One Piece have been unable to promote their upcoming show. But don’t fret if you want to learn more. Show’s director and executive producer, Mark Jobst, gave an exclusive interview to We Got This Covered about Netflix’s latest anime adaptation. The interview covers Jobst’s support for the striking writers and actors, his work on The Witcher, and his contributions to the live-action adaptation’s creative vision. Loyal fans of the anime and manga won’t want to miss this.

One Piece director Emma Sullivan promises the series won’t be another Cowboy Bebop

Jobst wasn’t the only member of the One Piece crew giving interviews: director Emma Sullivan also reassured fans that the perennially popular franchise is in good hands. When asked about Netflix’s ill-fated, one-season Cowboy Bebop adaptation, Sullivan acknowledged that the team consciously took a few lessons from it.

Sullivan explained that the project would be more grounded than the anime; while animation has the luxury of incorporating over-the-top reactions, Sullivan stated that it was important for the team to find a more ‘grounded’ approach that would work better for a live-action series. But don’t worry, she also assured fans that Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) is just as fun as ever (something Sullivan noted the world needs right now).

Netflix’s Head of Scripted Content also has faith in the series

It truly looks like Netflix is putting all of its backing behind One Piece. Even Netflix’s head of scripted contenr, Jason Friedlander, had positive words to say about the show. Despite paying lip service to Netflix’s reputation of uncertain renewals and cancellations, Friedlander remained optimistic about the show’s longevity. While he acknowledged that the streamer “can’t get it right every time,” he alluded to having faith in Netflix’s newest gamble, pointing to promising adaptations, like Wednesday and The Sandman, that have dropped on the platform within the last year.

Rebel Moon concept artist Mike Uwandi addressed those comparisons to Star Wars

Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon began life as a potential Star Wars spin-off, and fans have been comparing the film’s design philosophy with Star Wars since before its first trailer dropped. In a new interview, concept artist Mike Uwandi explained that, though the film pulls visual inspiration from Star Wars, it also visually references many other movies. As Uwandi says, Star Wars took visual inspiration from other projects as well, particularly from Westerns and Samurai films (like those of Akira Kurosawa). Uwandi also went on to say that “there’s a little bit more fantasy involved” this time around.

Sister Death gets a release date

Although The Nun didn’t receive the warmest welcome, its sequel, The Nun II, is headed for theaters next month. But Netflix isn’t going to let Blumhouse have all the fun: its own possessed-nun film, Sister Death, has finally received its own release date. Now set for an October debut, the film is a prequel to 2017’s Verónica. Here, a young nun with strange gifts becomes a teacher at a convent school for girls. When strange events begin unfolding, the young nun must unravel the convent’s ominous secrets.

The Lincoln Lawyer scores a renewal

After making its way to the top 10 in 83 different countries, The Lincoln Lawyer has scored a third-season renewal after just four weeks on the streamer’s charts. While the series’ renewal was inevitable after its performance, the move has spurred further questions about Netflix’s renewal practices. While The Lincoln Lawyer has been renewed after just four weeks, other shows can take as much as fifteen months before being renewed. Since one of the main points of contention during the strike has been how inconsistent and uncertain the possibility of renewal can be if a project is on streaming, maybe it’s time we had another conversation about Netflix’s renewal model: many consumers are tired of devoting their time to a series that won’t be finished. Can the streamer overcome this? When a show’s renewal feels like a game of chance, its viewers don’t engage with new content. That can prove to be a problem for Netflix down the road.