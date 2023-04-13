Latest ‘Star Wars’ News: ‘The Mandalorian’ finally kicks into gear as major ‘Andor’ news wraps up a season one loose end

We’ve enjoyed The Mandalorian‘s third season, though it’s been a little less focused than the two seasons that have come before. There have been episodes that don’t particularly push the plot forward, a shift in focus away from Din Djarin and Grogu, and a sense that we’re waiting for the plot to really begin. Well, the penultimate episode of the season finally slammed the Star Wars accelerator to the floor.

Finally – finally – Moff Gideon returned to chew some scenery like never before, with Giancarlo Esposito clearly relishing hamming it up as an intergalactic villain. Along the way Grogu got a mech suit, the Praetorian Guard from The Last Jedi made an unexpected comeback, Paz Vizsla went out like a true Mandalorian, and we’re getting an inkling that something suspicious might be going on with the Armorer.

And it’s safe to say fans are loving it.

The Mandalorian fans were fed well today and are relieved the show is finally back to its best. Admittedly it would have been nice if this had happened prior to the penultimate episode of the season, but we’re just happy we’re going into next week’s finale with a lot of interesting plot developments coming and the tension sky high.

The response from fans has been almost universally positive across social media. Grogu fans are over the moon about his new mech suit and ability to now say “Yes” over and over again:

#themandalorian spoilers !!

.

.

.

GOD I love that little gremlin so much pic.twitter.com/R3cqFFIpjG — sophie ✨ | mando spoilers ! (@cosmicreverie_) April 12, 2023

Breaking Bad fans are happy that Giancarlo Esposito has been joined by another veteran of that show, Charles Baker:

And the general mood is of sheer jubilation:

So where are we headed for next week’s finale? Well, Bo-Katan and the surviving Mandalorians have been left in a tough spot after their last-minute escape, having realized that retaking Mandalore might be a teeny bit more complicated than they thought. Din Djarin has been captured by Moff Gideon and, after swearing allegiance to Bo-Katan, she’ll likely feel honor-bound to mount a rescue mission.

Looming over all that is the impending attack on the Mandalorian cruiser in orbit, with some fans noting that the Armorer suspiciously ducked out right before Gideon’s ambush. We really like the character and are hoping she’s not a spy, though perhaps Gideon’s Mandalorian x Empire crossover might have convinced her he’s the right horse to back in this race.

Is Andy Serkis returning for Andor season two?

Image via Disney Plus

Andy Serkis’ Kino Loy was one of the best things about Andor‘s first season. We met him as the foreman of Cassian’s work detail in the nightmare prison on Narkina 5. Initially a stern figure trying to simply serve out his sentence he eventually crumbled under the revelations of how the prison really operated and joined Cassian’s prison revolution. His words “no way out!” became a rallying cry for the escaping prisoners, though his story came to an abrupt end when he revealed he couldn’t swim to freedom.

But a press release from Disney themselves names Serkis on the season two cast list, indicating his story isn’t over yet. After the prison break the Empire would have arrived swiftly and, as one of the few remaining prisoners and a leader of the rebellion, we doubt he got an easy ride from whoever was investigating what happened.

We’re of two minds about his return. On one hand we quite like the ambiguity of Kino Loy’s ending, though on the other Serkis knocked this role out of the park and we have so much confidence in showrunner Tony Gilroy that we’re sure he’s back for a good reason. Attendees at the Star Wars Celebration were treated to a sneak peek at Andor season two, let’s hope that arrives soon. Either way, the second season premiere is likely coming in the second half of 2024. We can’t wait.

Kathleen Kennedy plays dumb about Kevin Feige’s canceled Star Wars movie

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

In 2019 Walt Disney Studios Chairman and Chief Creative Officer Greg Horn announced that Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige would be temporarily jumping ships to helm a new Star Wars movie. The project was confirmed on the official Star Wars YouTube channel, Loki writer Michael Waldron signed on to pen a script, and The Hollywood Reporter said Feige had discussed his plans with Horn and Kathleen Kennedy.

Radio silence followed, though recently we learned that the movie had been cancelled altogether. Now Kennedy seems to have backtracked, denying that the whole thing had ever happened. Speaking at the Celebration over the weekend, she said:

“Kevin Feige’s project was something announced in the press, or I suppose, fandom. But, there was nothing… Nothing ever got developed. We never discussed an idea. As everybody knows Kevin, is a huge Star Wars fan. If he did come up with something, I would be all ears. But, that’s never really happened. So, it’s not an abandoned project. It just never really happened.”

So a bit of a headscratcher, and at minimum it looks like some wires have ended up crossed over at Lucasfilm. To be frank we were always a little confused about Feige helming his own movie as he has no direct experience in directing and his talents lie in producing. We were very curious about what this movie might have ended up being, but perhaps it’s for the best he sticks to the MCU for now.

Expect hype for The Mandalorian‘s season finale to build over the course of the week after this episode and we’re fully expecting to see Lars Mikkelsen’s Grand Admiral Thrawn appear, whether it’s in a full appearance in the story or as a post-credits teaser. His return to Star Wars has long been teased and it’s clear he’ll play a major role in Ahsoka later this year.

Also, we want to see Grogu demolish some Imperial goons in his new mech suit, preferably while hammering the “Yes” button as quickly as his little hands can muster. Here’s hoping for a finale trailer sometime before the weekend arrives.