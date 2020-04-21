Live-Action Dragon Ball Z TV Show Reportedly Coming To Disney Plus

Are you anxiously anticipating the next chapter of the Dragon Ball Super manga? Eagerly wondering if and when the sequel to the 2018 Broly movie will be announced? Are you binging the entire anime again for the twelfth time to keep your mind off the cold, lonely dread of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that’s got you stuck at home?

No matter how your Dragon Ball fandom manifests itself, you’ll be interested in knowing that a live-action adaptation of Dragon Ball Z might be coming to Disney Plus soon. Sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us that She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel shows were headed to the platform, and that the Mouse House is doing a live-action Bambi and Robin Hood, all of which turned out to be correct – say that the project is in early development and will center on Vegeta, the prince of all Saiyans.

Apparently, it’ll tie into the live-action movies that Disney’s working on as well, with the series said to be a spinoff of sorts and take place in between the first and second film. Details beyond that remain unclear at this early stage, but it certainly seems like the studio has big plans for the brand.

While many fans may be apprehensive at the prospect of Akira Toriyama’s legendary series getting the live-action treatment after having been burned by 2009’s box office spirit bomb Dragonball Evolution, other films have been able to pull off visual styles distinctly inspired by the classic shonen manga and anime series. For instance, we’ve got Stephen Chow’s Kung-Fu Hustle, Edgar Wright’s Scott Pilgrim vs. The World and Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel, to name only a few examples.

Though nothing about the look of this proposed feature from the House of Mouse is known at this time, it may be able to redeem the tainted reputation of Dragon Ball in live-action cinema with a style similar to the above-mentioned movies. But it’s far too early to start speculating on what route Disney may take the project in. For now, all we can say for certain is that they’re planning to supplement the new film series with a live-action show on their streaming platform, and as soon as we learn more about it, we’ll be sure to let you know.