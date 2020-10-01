Locke & Key Reportedly Renewed For Season 3 At Netflix

Back in 2018, Netflix signed a deal with IDW Publishing and gave the green light to three TV shows based on the company’s comic book properties. Things didn’t go exactly to plan, though, with both October Faction and V Wars getting canceled after one season following a generally apathetic response from critics and subscribers alike, but the third adaptation at least managed to give the streaming service the latest in a long line of small screen hits.

Locke & Key had already spent years trapped in development hell, and the first attempt at turning it into a series was made a decade ago, while several further iterations failed to make it past the first hurdle. Luckily, Netflix persevered with the project and ended up reaping the rewards, as the supernatural drama became a huge success after the first ten episodes debuted in February of this year.

The rookie run may have frequently struggled to settle on a consistent tone, but any shortcomings were compensated by some intriguing world-building, impressive production design and strong visual effects, not to mention the effective use of several horror tropes and winning performances from the ensemble cast.

Just a month after Locke & Key had arrived, it was announced that a second season had been ordered, and now the latest report claims that the show has already been renewed for a third batch of episodes. We heard back in March that Netflix were planning on making four seasons, and with 75% of that total already in the works, if the series maintains the initial levels of popularity, we could be hearing about a fourth run not long after the sophomore season drops at some point next year.