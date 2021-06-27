Loki Star Explains Why Sylvie’s Crown Is Broken

It didn’t take long for Sophia Di Martino’s Sylvie to become a fan favorite after making her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Loki, with fans equally enraptured by the character on her own as they were with the odd couple dynamic she generated opposite Tom Hiddleston’s God of Mischief, although there’s still a whole heap of mystery surrounding who she is, where she came from and why she’s doing whatever it is that she’s doing.

In the grand scheme of things, this week’s episode was essentially filler, but very entertaining filler. By the time the credits rolled, neither Sylvie or Loki had gotten any closer to achieving their goals or working out their differences, so we ended right where we began. That being said, it’s not as if the foul-mouthed and ass-kicking Variant didn’t seize the audience’s attention from the first frame to the last.

One of the more notable aspects of Sylvie’s aesthetic is that one of the horns on her crown is broken, which has generated countless fan theories, much like everything else that happens in Loki for that matter. In a new interview, Di Martino elaborated on what could have happened to her headgear, and it’s perfectly in keeping with her status as a fugitive from the Time Variance Authority.

“Sylvie’s been on the run for a long time, she’s been hiding out in apocalypses. She’s been brawling a lot, she’s been beating a lot of people up. I think the horn is probably broken somewhere along the line. It’s also, I believe, inspired by the comics and the Lady Loki character. It says a lot about Sylvie; she’s wearing a crown, but it’s kinda broken.”

Di Martino was very keen to stress that she definitely isn’t Lady Loki, but it doesn’t seem as though she’s a direct translation of Sylvie Lushton either, best known as the second Marvel Comics iteration of Enchantress. There’s only three weeks left for all of the pieces left to fall into place, but it’s already becoming apparent that the MCU isn’t going to be finished with her by any means when Loki draws to a close.