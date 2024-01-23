‘Love And WWE: Bianca And Montez’ release date, trailer, and more

Wrestling and romance aren’t usually two words you’d expect to see next to each other, but that’s exactly what makes the Hulu series Love and WWE: Bianca and Montez so unique.

The world of WWE can be pretty wild, and plenty of stars have emerged from it, but this show will give fans an in-depth look into the personal lives of professional wrestlers and married couple Bianca Belair and Ford Montez. The trailer shared by Hulu yesterday shows the couple balancing their romance, family, plans for a baby, and more alongside their careers.

The cameras are going beyond the ring to show us all of the behind the scenes drama as we follow the pair on their “wild road to Wrestlemania” with the help of family and friends along the way.

Fans don’t have to wait too long, with all eight episodes of the first season set to be released at the same time on Hulu on the 2nd of February. The exact details such as the length of each episode, what they will be about, or who will appear in the episodes are unknown as of yet.

What else do we know about the show?

This isn’t the first show to follow the personal and romantic lives of WWE stars with shows like Total Bellas and Miz and Mrs. having a similar formula and running for multiple seasons. It looks like Love and WWE will attempt to follow in the footsteps of its predecessors.

Aside from that, we don’t know a lot at the moment, we do know that, according to IMDb, Travonda and Leonard Blair, (Bianca’s mother and father) will make an appearance. With regard to the potential of more episodes, it’s very early days right now, there hasn’t been any mention of a second season right now.

However, if the reality show does well enough more episodes could very well be greenlit by Hulu. If it doesn’t get renewed don’t worry, there’s plenty more reality TV greats on the platform.