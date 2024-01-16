Will ‘Love Island: All-Stars’ be streaming in the U.S. and will it be on Hulu?

The debut season of Love Island: All-Stars is already stirring up drama, after one of the show’s contestants left the villa in the rear view only one episode in.

Jake Cornish reportedly walked away from the series only a few days into filming, after the public coupled him up with his ex, Liberty Poole. The surprise exit is exactly the kind of drama viewers flock to the Love Island franchise for, and promises that Love Island: All-Stars offers up just as much gloriously binge-able drama as its predecessors.

The fresh series, which serves as the eleventh season of Love Island, features a lineup of favorites from former Love Island iterations. The debut season officially released on Jan. 15, 2024, and almost instantly became the dominant target of conversations in the reality sphere. There’s plenty more of the fresh series to enjoy, as it slowly rolls out its new season, and viewers are lining up to witness the drama. Many of the show’s predecessors are easily available for American viewers to stream over on Hulu, but will All-Stars land among them?

Is Love Island: All-Stars streaming in the states?

Viewers looking to enjoy All-Stars from the U.K. are in luck, but fans located elsewhere have their work cut out for them. The series is currently slated to release on the U.K.’s ITV2, where all previous seasons have likewise aired. The show’s release format did change slightly with All-Stars, adding ITV to the debut episode’s airing schedule, but apart from that premier viewers can expect the season to roll out as usual.

Unfortunately, that makes things harder for fans in the states. The series isn’t currently airing on any U.S. channels, which leaves state-side viewers in a bit of a fix.

Is Love Island: All-Stars on Hulu?

Many entries in the Love Island library of releases, including the original and the U.S. and Australian versions of the show, are available to view on Hulu. The streaming service has all ten previous seasons of the OG Love Island available to stream, along with three of five seasons of the U.S. version and all five seasons of the Australian take on the format.

Love Island: All-Stars is technically considered the eleventh season of the original U.K. version of Love Island, which should land it a position alongside previous seasons on Hulu. Despite this fact, however, it seems the show is not available on the streamer — yet. U.S. viewers will have no choice, if they want to watch the show as it airs, but to use a VPN to get around those pesky geo-restrictions.

Or, if they’re patient and willing to give it some time, they can view the season when it arrives on streaming. Its not available over on Hulu yet, but given the original show’s placement on the streamer, its very likely that All-Stars will eventually land on the streamer as well. It’s likely to arrive as season 11 of the original show following the season’s run on traditional television, where subscribers can enjoy it in its entirety to their heart’s content.