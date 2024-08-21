‘Peacock, you’ve pissed me off’: ‘Love Island: USA’ fans infuriated after an unexpected segment took up WAY too much reunion time

The Love Island: USA season 6 reunion has come and gone, and while there were plenty of “WTF?” moments, there was also one massive portion of the television special that underwhelmed fans of the franchise, to put it lightly.

For those who need a refresher, on day 11 of the summer-seasoned dating series, the women were left with a seemingly impossible decision, forced to dump JaNa Craig, Nicole Jacky, or Andrea Carmona from the villa. After a heated discussion at the fire pit, Andrea ultimately found herself unlucky in love, getting eliminated from the show and simultaneously sending Rob Rausch (and his bestie boo Aaron Evans, for some reason) into a spiral. Teary-eyed, Rob almost quit Love Island: USA to leave with Andrea — but ultimately decided to stick things out instead — but the conversation that sent the singer/songwriter home never went away entirely.

It was a he said, she said situation, with subsequent discussions between the islanders — notably Liv Walker, Kaylor Martin, and Leah Kateb — pointing fingers at who was really responsible for Andrea’s untimely exit. Accusing people of “taking the backseat” or being “the driver,” Love Island: USA viewers were eager to see what actually happened at the fire pit that fateful night, and the show finally released the footage during the highly-anticipated reunion.

Unpopular opinion: but I never gave a crap about this fire pit convo. Big deal. #loveislandusa — Erin (@itserinnxo) August 20, 2024

Did we really need to see this fire pit scene in its entirety?! #loveislandusa pic.twitter.com/6BvHmo8kgz — 𝓢𝒽𝒶𝓇ℯ𝓈ℯ 𝓝𝒾𝒸ℴ𝓁ℯ (@Butta_Love) August 20, 2024

Did they really spend a good ten minutes on that unedited fire pit scene? Who thought this was a good idea???#loveislandusa #loveislandreunion pic.twitter.com/kpoeMvdFeH — Angelica M (@AngieDaCoolNerd) August 20, 2024

Long ass fire pit scene, and we barely learned anything new! SPARE ME #loveislandusa pic.twitter.com/wRvT9YImhx — XiaoPang's Orange Fur 🐕 (@romcomdefender) August 20, 2024

the reunion spending 20 minutes on the damn firepit convo and leaving no time for everyone to jump connor. peacock you’ve pissed me off for the last time #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/yjSc9znn1S — َ (@ungodlywests) August 20, 2024

While releasing the footage was a great idea in theory, the scene ultimately shown during the reunion did not really share what happened — especially with every islander talking over one another — and wound up dominating seemingly the entire reunion. Naturally, fans of the Love Island franchise were furious that so much time was wasted on this segment when the cast could have been discussing more important matters. After all, everyone was waiting for a conversation between JaNa Craig and Connor Newsum to occur, and we never got that…

“It was so long my eyes glazed over like two paragraphs in 😂”

“Like I wish this video footage was just separately released for our viewing at some point. It shouldn’t have been part of the reunion… I would’ve loved to hear about so many more of their reactions to parts of the show :(“

“If Peacock was smart, they would have done a special a week before the reunion of unseen footage from the villa including this. It would have had a huge viewing, and then they could have discussed it at the reunion and moved on. I wanted to see the footage, but I feel like I was robbed of the reunion by doing so. Maybe they can do a special with some unseen clips of the reunion, because I know we are missing quite a bit of footage.”

The segment was so long, even winner Kordell Beckham fell asleep, with Love Island: USA viewers taking to social media to reiterate just how hilarious the Cheez-It fanatic actually is, regardless of whether or not the cameras are rolling:

“He is so funny without trying 😭😭😭😭”

“Kordell is so unintentionally funny all the time — he’s hilarious”

“Kordell is one of the best people to come from reality TV. He just minds his own business, no drama, no thoughts, no vision — just Kordell”

Nonetheless, while Liv Walker did not throw a punch as fans of the franchise had hoped, the television special was still as spicy as can be. To see all of the drama unfold for yourself — as well as the infamous, far-too-long fire pit scene — tune into the Love Island: USA season 6 reunion via Peacock whenever you please.

