The reception to Star Wars: The Bad Batch has so far been overwhelmingly positive, though there are quite a few people who’ve pointed out that the series’ animators may have changed the skin tone for the Kaminoan clones.

This year’s May the Fourth, also known as Star Wars Day, saw the premiere of Dave Filoni’s much-anticipated sequel to The Clone Wars, featuring the return of the Bad Batch, a rogue squad of genetically defective clones who served as the Grand Army’s elite vanguard in the fight against the Separatists. The group consists of four members – Hunter, the leader, Tech, the analyst, Crosshair, the sniper, and Wrecker, the muscle, along with Echo, who formerly joined the team in the final season of the preceding series after realizing that he has no place among ‘normal’ clone troopers.

As you’ll already know, all clones, even the animated ones, are based on Temuera Morrison. The Kiwi actor, being of Māori descent and having dark skin, played Jango Fett in the Prequel Trilogy, in whose likeness essentially every clone was born. But now, some fans have realized that the clones’ skin is much lighter in The Bad Batch, with many even going so far as to accuse Lucasfilm of “whitewashing.”

As you can see below, the issue is not restricted to just the clones, either. Even the young Caleb Dume aka Kanan Jarrus has suffered some sort of alteration. Moreover, the 70-minute pilot introduced us to Omega, a child clone who originated from the same batch as Clone Force 99 but was discernibly white throughout the episode.

According to a report from io9, the animation team at Lucasfilm made changes to their lighting tools to reduce the brightening effect in the premiere earlier this week. Not only that, but they’re also going out of their way to alter the rest of the 14 remaining episodes, so it’s safe to assume that the issue will be dealt with in the upcoming third outing next week.

Tell us, though, did you notice this inconsistency in Star Wars: The Bad Batch? Sound off below.