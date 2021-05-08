Lucasfilm Reportedly Developing More Rogue One Spinoffs For Disney Plus

Many fans are under the well-founded impression that Rogue One is the best Star Wars movie to emerge during the Disney era, and it regularly trends on that basis alone. Unfortunately, though, as a prequel spinoff where the entire main cast died before the credits rolled, it appeared as if there wasn’t much mileage or scope to continue that particular line of storytelling.

However, we were proven wrong when Andor was announced as part of the Disney Plus lineup, and production is currently in full swing on what’s been described as a “rousing spy thriller” set in a galaxy far, far away. Bumping a secondary character up to the lead role in a prequel spinoff to a prequel spinoff where audiences already know the ending is a challenging proposition when it comes to getting viewers engaged and keeping them that way, but we’re hearing that Andor could be just the first of many.

According to our sources – the same ones who told us Luke Skywalker was returning to Star Wars in The Mandalorian and also about Hayden Christensen’s involvement in Obi-Wan Kenobi long before either was confirmed – future streaming exclusives might be diving back into the Rogue One mythology for further solo shows, with Lucasfilm eager to develop more spinoffs based on characters from the film.

No names have been mentioned specifically to us – although a Jyn Erso series has been rumored in the past – but surely the obvious and standout candidates would be Donnie Yen’s Chirrut Îmwe and Jiang Wen’s Baze Malbus. A miniseries following the duo as they venture across the galaxy working as warriors and mercenaries has all sorts of potential, and could even tie them to the expanded universe seeing as it’s been hinted that they’re former members of the Guardians of the Whills.