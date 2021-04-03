Lucasfilm Reportedly Has Plans For The MandoVerse To Go On For Years

Star Wars has remained at the forefront of popular culture for almost 45 years, and each new generation that discovers the mythology first created by George Lucas only ensures that the fanbase will continue to grow, almost in perpetuity. A New Hope was the launchpad for a multi-billion dollar empire that’s delivered some all-time classic movies, a few great ones and a couple that split opinion right down the middle, but The Mandalorian has launched a brand new era of episodic storytelling.

It’s a testament to Lucas’ penchant for worldbuilding and creating an elaborate tapestry of interconnected stories that Star Wars is as big now as it ever was, with three more feature films in development and close to a dozen TV shows in the works for Disney Plus, even though he sold his company off to Disney close to a decade ago.

Insider Daniel Richtman is now reporting that Lucasfilm want the small screen arm of the franchise to carry on for a while yet and has plans for the MandoVerse to go on for years, which is about the least surprising piece of information you could possibly imagine. After all, Disney Plus is planning to debut over 100 streaming exclusives on an annual basis, with Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe positioned as the main driving forces and selling points.

Not only that, but there’s an almost limitless number of stories to tell given that the eleven movies released so far and eight confirmed shows headed to Disney Plus are largely tied to the Skywalker Saga in some way, meaning that the broadest strokes of the universe have barely been painted. Of course, the whole streaming phenomenon could collapse, but that seems very unlikely and as such, it stands to reason that we’ll be looking back on The Mandalorian in years if not decades to come as the genesis of Star Wars‘ second wind on TV.