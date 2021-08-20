Lucasfilm Reportedly Wants Live-Action Star Wars Rebels Sequel Series

The future of Star Wars in live-action seems strongly connected to its past in animation. The Mandalorian season 2 introduced animated characters like Bo-Katan Kryze and Ahsoka Tano into live-action for the first time, with the latter going on to star in her own spinoff series. The Rosario Dawson vehicle is fully expected to follow on from the ending of Star Wars Rebels and explore the Togrutan heroine’s search for missing Jedi Ezra Bridger.

In that way, Ahsoka will be something of a sequel series to Rebels, but it seems Lucasfilm has plans to produce a much more direct continuation of the hit animated show. According to our reliable sources—who previously told us Luke Skywalker was cameoing in The Mandalorian season 2 finale—the studio is looking to do a live-action series that could be described as Star Wars Rebels 2.

Plot details are unavailable at this time, but by the sounds of it, this series would pick up the story of The Ghost crew following the end of the original show. The series finale flashed forward to after the events of the original trilogy, with our heroes scattered. If Ahsoka features Ezra and Sabine Wren, as is anticipated, presumably the trio would then appear in this Rebels sequel, reuniting them with the likes of Hera, Zeb, and Chopper.

The Ghost Crew Return To The Jedi Temple In New Star Wars Rebels Photos 1 of 9

Hopefully this show would shed some light on what happens to Jacen Syndulla, son of Hera and the late Jedi Kanan Jarrus. His name is taken from Jacen Solo, Han and Leia’s son in the Legends universe who went to the Dark Side. So the potential is there for Hera’s child to undergo a similar arc, depending on when in the timeline this sequel is set.

From what we’re hearing, this Star Wars Rebels follow-up is only in the earliest stages, and is more something Lucasfilm wants to happen than something that is actively happening right now. It’s possible they’re waiting for Ahsoka to debut next year before officially moving ahead.