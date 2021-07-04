The Mandalorian Actor Says Season 3 Will Be More Like Season 1

The status of The Mandalorian‘s third season remains uclear for now, and it’s largely to do with leading man Pedro Pascal’s availability. The actor is now in Canada shooting HBO’s video game adaptation The Last of Us, which is set to dominate his schedule until June 2022. That means that we might not be seeing him suit up as Din Djarin for a long time yet, unless of course the character keeps his helmet on the entire time, restricting Pascal to the recording booth.

It’s definitely something that could happen, especially if comments from stunt performer and Pascal’s double Brendan Wayne are any indication. In a new interview, the grandson of the legendary John Wayne revealed that based on what he knows, Season 3 is going to be a lot more like the first batch of episodes than The Mandalorian‘s sophomore run, in which the amount of screentime granted to Pascal’s handsome visage generated all sorts of wild rumors about his demands to get his face out there.

“I think we’ve introduced the world in which Mando exists now. Not that there aren’t going to be new things, I’m sure. I think there will be a lot less introductions, and a lot more going back towards the first season of delving deeper into the character and things like that I think. Have I read one script? No. Have I heard some things? Sure. So I’m guessing. But I can tell you this. If anyone’s going to be able to continue telling a story, it’s Jon Favreau. And raising the stakes? It’s Jon.”

Moff Gideon Returns In More New Mandalorian Season 2 Photos 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

While Wayne is open in confirming that absolutely none of this is official information by any means, you’d have to imagine he gets kept in the loop to a certain extent as one of Din Djarin’s doubles. One thing that saw the first hints of criticisms towards The Mandalorian creep in was the sheer volume of fan service on display throughout Season 2, which often felt detrimental to the story and tacked on for the sake of it.

It’ll be interesting to see how The Book of Boba Fett turns out, because a grittier Star Wars series with less emphasis on connecting the dots could set the template for The Mandalorian and the rest of the Disney Plus lineup moving forward.