The Mandalorian Star Says We’ll Get More Answers In Seasons 3 And 4

We’re still over a month away from the second season of Jon Favreau’s The Mandalorian on Disney+, but it looks as though Lucasfilm is laying the groundwork of a solid future for the Star Wars show.

After months of drought, the House of Mouse finally released the first trailer for the upcoming chapter in the story of the Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin and his adorable sidekick Baby Yoda. And understandably, fans can’t wait to see more of the legendary duo roaming the galaxy.

While a lot of casual viewers just sit back and enjoy the narrative for what it is, many diehard Star Wars fanatics are actually thirsty for answers and want to know more about the Child, his origins and the story of Djarin, not to mention the whole deal with the Imperial remnants, led by their mysterious leader who goes by the name of Moff Gideon.

Speaking of whom, Giancarlo Esposito, the actor who portrays the enigmatic antagonist, has recently discussed the future of the series in an interview with People.com, warning fans not to set themselves up for disappointment in season 2. In fact, according to the acclaimed Breaking Bad star, Favreau and his team are still laying the foundations for the overarching narrative. So, it might be a little while before we get to see some answers.

“We’re living in a universe that is huge and there’s so much to explore. So I think this show is going to lay the ground work for the depth and breath that’s gonna come in season 3 and season 4, where you’re really gonna start to get answers,” he said.

Most interesting here and probably good news for fans is the fact that the producers are already working on seasons 3 and 4. What’s more, the actors are also in the loop, which seems to indicate that Lucasfilm has big plans for The Mandalorian in the near future.

Even if we don’t get all the answers we want by the end of season 2, though, we still have plenty of things to look forward to in the upcoming chapter, including the debut of Ahsoka Tano in live-action.