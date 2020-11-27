The Mandalorian’s Jeans Guy Gets His Own Character Poster

In order to avoid spoiling any major surprises, The Mandalorian has been revealing a new character poster on a weekly basis to celebrate the show’s newest arrivals. Timothy Olyphant’s Cobb Vanth, Katee Sackhoff’s Bo-Katan and her Nite Owls, Giancarlo Esposito’s Moff Gideon and even instant cult favorite the Frog Lady have all been given a promotional one-sheet, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that fans have taken matters into their own hands in regards to that galaxy far, far away’s latest breakout star.

Lucasfilm may have already attempted to wipe him from existence after digitally altering last week’s episode “The Siege,” but The Mandalorian‘s fanbase isn’t going to forget Jeans Guy in a hurry. The unfortunate crew member spotted lurking in the background has since gained a life of his own, becoming the latest character from the series to capture the imagination of the internet. And in keeping with the established weekly tradition, artist Jordan Delgadillo has now given Jeans Guy his own poster, which you can check out below.

As much as the studio would like to gloss over the amateurish production error, the character has already taken off and will inevitably be the subject of much cosplay whenever the convention circuit starts up again. Which is quite the opposite of what happened when Game of Thrones fans pilloried HBO’s fantasy show for having a coffee cup visible in an episode. Then again, they were already rebelling against season 8 on a weekly basis.

The Mandalorian, meanwhile, remains a hugely popular and beloved series, which is probably the reason why Jeans Guy is being embraced as a figure of fun, rather than getting used as a stick to beat Lucasfilm over the head with for letting such a simple error make it into a project that reportedly costs $15 million per episode.