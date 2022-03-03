‘Manifest’ creator tells Stephen King when to expect season 4

This article contains spoilers for Manifest season 3.

Like many people, Stephen King has been wondering when season four of Manifest will release on Netflix, and show creator Jeff Rake has given him an answer.

On Twitter, Stephen King asked a series of questions about the series, with the first and most obvious one centered around when it will come back. In response, Rake said he’s “hearing November.”

While nothing has been made official yet, Rake would have the inside knowledge concerning the production schedule of the show.

King also asked how many times characters say, “Trust me,” and “It’s complicated,” to which Rake implied that that would make a good drinking game.

Manifest is a sci-fi series that first aired on NBC and followed survivors of an airline passenger plane that mysteriously disappeared and returned five years later. When the passengers came back, many had intuitive and divinely influenced abilities referred to as “callings” that were considered a curse or a blessing depending on the person. They had to cope with family and friends who had moved on with their lives, and a society that didn’t know what to do with them.

Manifest was canceled after season three, but the loyal fanbase wouldn’t let it go without a fight. The fan-led campaign #SaveManifest and the high Netflix viewership helped resurrect the NBC show to begin a new life on the streaming platform for a 20-episode final season.

One of those fans happened to be Stephen King who tweeted the hashtag in support of the campaign. King is one of the biggest names in horror and sci-fi with a plethora of shows, movies, and books to his name. Suffice it to say, his stamp of approval didn’t go unnoticed.