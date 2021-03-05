Marvel Might Be Reviving Cloak & Dagger Characters For The MCU

When Kevin Feige was promoted to the role of Chief Creative Officer, consigning Marvel Television to the history books in the process, one of his first acts was to decree that none of the previous TV shows were regarded as official Marvel Cinematic Universe canon, with WandaVision marking the franchise’s first genuine foray into episodic storytelling.

However, that doesn’t mean we’ve seen the last of the former small screen residents by any means, and the speculation linking them with a return has only intensified over the last few months. The rights to Daredevil, Jessica Jones, the Punisher, Luke Cage and Iron Fist have lapsed back to Marvel Studios, and all of the Defenders have been rumored for a comeback on at least several occasions.

Not only that, but talk of an Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. revival of some sort has also been making the rounds, with Phil Coulson and Quake often at the forefront of that particular conversation. Tipster Mikey Sutton is now claiming that the two title characters from Freeform’s canceled Cloak & Dagger could be set for an MCU reboot as well, although he says the show itself will not be returning.

Instead, Sutton reports that the Strange Academy adaptation, which was floated as a possibility just a couple of days ago, may involve Tandy Bowen and Tyrone Johnson in some fashion. Cloak & Dagger hardly permeated the public consciousness, but it did draw strong ratings relative to Freeform’s other content, and scored largely positive reviews from fans and critics alike. It’s far from a top tier project, but as Marvel’s roster of streaming exclusives continues to expand at a rapid rate, we know better than to rule anything out for sure.