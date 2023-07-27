Warning: the following article contains spoilers for the finale of Secret Invasion.

The epic conclusion for Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion has arrived. After following the six-episode journey of Nick Fury as he stops the Skrulls from wiping out humanity, things have changed, not just for Fury himself but also for the remainder of the Skrulls living on Earth.

Sadly, not everyone is satisfied with how the series ended, with some viewers pointing out some plot holes found in the finale. Regardless, if you’re still confused about how this series ended, here’s what happened during the finale of Secret Invasion.

Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion ending, explained

After Colonel Rhodes was exposed for being a Skrull in disguise in front of President Ritson and G’iah and Gravik had their big showdown, all the humans being detained in New Skrullos were freed. The President addressed the terror attack at hand, and revealed that Skrulls lived amongst humanity on Earth. He finished his speech by announcing a war against this alien species.

This led to a brand new secret alliance forged by Sonya Falsworth and G’iah, with both agreeing to only cooperate for the sake of protecting their species, and leave “love and friendship” out of it. One of their missions led to the discovery of another Skrull kidnapping, where more humans were captured by these shapeshifting aliens due to Ritson’s war on Skrulls.

Image via Marvel Studios

Nick Fury called President Ritson one last time before the former returned to S.A.B.E.R., telling him that his “hate speech” against the Skrulls caused more problems. Aside from peaceful Skrulls getting killed by the President’s hit squad, innocent people were also killed due to vigilantes. He urged the President to call off his war, but to no avail, with Ritson claiming that the only way forward was to remove the Skrulls from Earth.

Also before his departure, Fury’s wife Priscilla (or Varra) catches up to him. She forgives the man she loves, while showing him her true Skrull self. Fury tells his wife that the Kree were open to peace talks with the Skrulls, but Varra has doubts. Fury asks his wife to be the Skrulls’ diplomat during this peace summit, and that he’s better when they’re together. His wife agrees, but reminds her husband that she has to return to Earth at some point because she still has unfinished business.

While there were no post-credit scenes in this Marvel series, the ending may perhaps hint at what is to come in The Marvels, since the Kree will return in the upcoming feature. Will Earth show more prejudice against any intergalactic species? Or will later Marvel titles turn those hateful views around?

All episodes of Secret Invasion are now available for streaming on Disney Plus.