Masked Man’s Identity Will Be Revealed When The Walking Dead Returns

The Walking Dead fans have been wondering about the identity of the mysterious masked man who debuted in the season 10 finale for a long time. We first found out he was coming in the sneak peek revealed back in April, but though the episode finally aired on AMC this past weekend, we’re no closer to discovering his real identity. It seems we just have to be patient a while longer, though, as the answer will be unearthed when the show returns in 2021.

Lauren Cohan’s Maggie Rhee returned just in time to save Gabriel from death by Whisperers in the finale, and she brought a personal bodyguard with her – an unknown, silent individual, dressed in a grey hoodie with a metal mask and wielding kama weapons. They never gave us any hint as to who they are in the episode, but showrunner Angela Kang has previously promised that they’ll be unmasked in the six additional season 10 outings that are arriving early next year.

“We’re gonna deal with some of the aftermath of this Whisperer War, and obviously Maggie is back and she has this mysterious companion in a metal mask,” Kang said on the Walking Dead Universe Preview Special. “Who is that, and what does that mean, and where do they come from? We kind of start the story from there and keep going,”

Kang also explained at the time that this extra batch of episodes will be more anthological in nature and will focus on different characters, essentially acting as a prelude to the jumbo-sized eleventh season that’ll kick off later in 2021. Presumably, one of those outings will explore Maggie’s backstory and reveal who the masked man is.

“They’re really deep dives into our characters, which I hope people enjoy,” Kang said. “We’ve been enjoying working on something that is a little bit different from what we were doing in the main part of Season 10, and we just get to feature different people and tell these little stories that all kind of add up to a picture of what our survivors are going through, and that will lead us into Season 11 eventually.”

Unusually, this character doesn’t have a direct counterpart in the comics, though they may be conceptually inspired by a female from The Alien spinoff who dressed like a medieval knight. Given the mystery surrounding them, fans have theorized that they must be someone we know. Maybe even Heath. Or maybe it is someone from comics, such as Mercer from the Commonwealth.

In any case, we’ll find out eventually, as The Walking Dead season 10C is in production now in Georgia.