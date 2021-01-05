Millie Bobby Brown Reportedly Developing New TV Show For Netflix

Millie Bobby Brown is already the highest-paid teenager on television thanks to a lucrative contract that sees her earn $350,000 per episode for Netflix’s Stranger Things, and at the age of just sixteen she’s also got more money than the rest of us will see in a lifetime. Now, following the success of Enola Holmes, which turned out to be one of the streaming service’s most popular movies ever, it appears as though Brown is being positioned as one of the platform’s marquee stars.

As well as director Harry Bradbeer admitting that he’d love to make anywhere up to five Holmes sequels, the leading lady is currently hard at work shooting season 4 of Stranger Things, which is poised to smash viewership records whenever it arrives. She’s also signed on to headline big budget fantasy epic Damsel from 28 Weeks Later director Juan Carlos Fresnadillo and test her acting chops in The Girls I’ve Been, a con artist thriller that finds Brown’s Nora trapped in both a hostage situation and a love triangle.

Outside of Netflix, the actress is set to appear in Godzilla vs. Kong when the MonsterVerse movie hits HBO Max and theaters in May, while she’s attached to literary adaptation The Thing About Jellyfish and sci-fi actioner The Electric State, which are both set up at Universal with the Russo brothers directing the latter.

Despite such a jam-packed schedule, though, insider Daniel Richtman is claiming that Millie Bobby Brown is also developing a new TV show for the aforementioned streaming site, although he doesn’t offer any further details. Having moved into producing with Enola Holmes, it seems the actress is now firmly in control of her own destiny – it just remains to be seen how she’ll find the time to do another television series with so much already on her plate.