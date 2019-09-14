Minka Kelly May’ve Revealed Nightwing Costume For Titans Season 2

One of the biggest questions of Titans season 2 is when will Brenton Thwaites’ Dick Grayson assume his identity as Nightwing? The persona’s been teased in the opening episodes of the season through Grayson retiring as Robin to allow Jason Todd to take center stage as the character. We were also told in August by our sources that Grayson will officially become Nightwing in season 2, and that information now seems to be confirmed in a behind-the-scenes clip from Minka Kelly where we glimpse his costume.

The clip was shared by Titans Brasil and shows Kelly recording herself and some of the other cast leaving the set due to rain. In the footage, which you can see below, we briefly glimpse Thwaites behind her. Although he’s wearing a jacket, it does look like he’s in a domino mask and a new costume. Given where Titans should be at the moment with the shooting schedule, it makes sense that Nightwing has been revealed and ties into the ongoing arc of Grayson taking on a leadership role in the new Titans.

Minka Kelly, Conor Leslie e Brenton Thwaites hoje no set. TODO MUNDO VIU O TRAJE? 👀 #Titans #DCUTitans pic.twitter.com/BvMfxbTTqb — Titans Brasil (@DCUTitansBR) September 14, 2019

Titans: 2x02 - "Rose" Gallery 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Of course, this character journey has already been set up by Grayson’s conversations with Iain Glen’s Bruce Wayne in the first two episodes of the season, as he seeks advice on becoming a mentor figure to the younger Titans. Furthermore, the theme of parents and children is reinforced by the presence of Deathstroke and his children Jericho and Ravager, as well as Raven’s relationship to her demonic father Trigon.

We’re certainly on board with Titans’ sophomore year so far, especially given that there’s a lot more to look forward to this season, including Conner Kent/Superboy, Aqualad, and Mercy Graves. In addition, we may still be getting future appearances from Superman and Lex Luthor, as well as potential spinoffs for supporting characters.

Titans airs Fridays on DC Universe and we’ll definitely be keeping an eye out for more behind-the-scenes pictures and news from our sources on the future of the series, so stay tuned.