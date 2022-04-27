‘Moon Knight’ director promises series finale will be a ‘satisfying ending’

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Moon Knight episode five.

Somehow, we’ve already reached the Moon Knight series finale — Where did that time go? Does anybody else feel like Steven when he’s woken up from one of his blackouts? Over the past five episodes, the latest Marvel Studios series has delivered a trippy, mind-bending exploration of both Marc Spector’s fractured psyche and the weird and wonderful world of Egyptian mythology. But it’s all about to come to an end next week.

Episode five leaves things on a pretty huge cliffhanger, but with a lot of elements still unaddressed, so fans are wondering how the show is going to tie everything together in a satisfactory way in less than one hour. While we don’t know what to expect from the episode just yet, director Mohamed Diab has promised that the finale will leave the series on a “satisfying” note.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Diab hinted at some big swings still to come that he thinks the fans are going to enjoy:

“I hope it’s a satisfying wrap-up to our story,” teased Diab. “I feel it is. There are some surprises. I think the audience deserves a big action sequence, but it’s more than that. It has some twists and turns, and I really feel like it’s a satisfying ending to our journey.”

The penultimate installment left fans in pieces by apparently killing off Steven after he pulled an Anna from Frozen and turned to sand as he fell into the Duat, the desert of the dead. Seeing as the loveable Brit is such a fan favorite, hopefully, all is not as it seems, and Marc will find a way to save his literal other half. And if Jake Lockley can show up, too, that’d be great.

Diab’s talk of the finale providing a good ending indicates we may not be getting a second season, despite hints we’ve gotten before. Even if that’s the case, though, Oscar Isaac’s MCU career is no doubt far from over. Catch the Moon Knight finale next Wednesday on Disney Plus.