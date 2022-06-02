‘Ms. Marvel’ head writer addresses Black Widow tribute

The head writer of the upcoming Disney Plus show Ms. Marvel is addressing a tribute to fallen Marvel Cinematic Universe heroes that fans recently spotted in a short behind-the-scenes clip of the forthcoming show.

It’s been three long years since we lost Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff, AKA Black Widow, during the events of Avengers: Endgame, due to a heroic self-sacrifice. And while we do appreciate the sacrifice of Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark, AKA Iron Man, who triumphed over Josh Brolin’s Thanos at the end of the film, there’s been plenty of tributes to the character in the immediate aftermath of that movie, specifically in 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home.

However, we’ve seen very few tributes to Black Widow in the MCU, aside from her death being the revenge motivation for Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova in Hawkeye. And while we appreciate the solo Black Widow film that was released last year, that was a prequel film that takes place prior to the events of Endgame, so it’s a little different. Where’s the giant Black Widow mural splashed against the brick wall of a building, like the Iron Man painting we saw Tom Holland’s Peter Parker staring at longingly in Far From Home?

Well, as fans have already noticed, the world of Ms. Marvel has addressed this notable absence, with artwork portraying Black Widow — alongside Iron Man — on a makeshift vigil with the words, “Thank you for your sacrifice.”

“FINALLY AFTER 3 YEARS WE ARE GETTING A NATASHA ROMANOFF TRIBUTE IN #MsMarvel,” one fan wrote.

FINALLY AFTER 3 YEARS WE ARE GETTING A NATASHA ROMANOFF TRIBUTE IN #MsMarvel pic.twitter.com/66KJKAwmqY — elo ⧗ tasha (@doraemaynat) June 1, 2022

Bisha K. Ali, the creator and head writer for Ms. Marvel, responded to the tweet, explaining,

“Honestly the way I went off about the tragedy of Natasha Romanoff in the writersroom… we had to.”

Honestly the way I went off about the tragedy of Natasha Romanoff in the writersroom… we had to. https://t.co/slI592KWQH — Bisha K. Ali (@bishakali) June 2, 2022

We must admit, it’s somewhat reassuring to hear the Ms. Marvel writers’ room seems to resemble a heated debate amongst die-hard Marvel fans. With comic book fans at the helm, we’re certain the show will be something special, even if they slightly altered the look of the character’s “embiggening” abilities.

What’s more, star Iman Vellani is a self-described Stan of her character, Kamala Khan, so we have high hopes it will stay true to the spirit of the comic books, and possibly introduce more people to the character.

Ms. Marvel comes to Disney Plus June 8.