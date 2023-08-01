‘My Adventures With Superman’ saw no interference from DC’s higherups, despite James Gunn’s ambitious reboot plans

Of all the things 'My Adventures with Superman' may need to worry about, James Gunn isn't one of them.

DC’s latest animated series, My Adventures with Superman, has found success since its last month. But before the show came to air, there were concerns that this Superman series would be affected by the numerous changes in store for DC across all entertainment mediums.

In an interview with The Direct, My Adventures with Superman showrunner Jake Wyatt spoke about the show’s development amid the changes that happened in DC Studios, including the announcement that James Gunn and Peter Safran were becoming the studio’s co-heads, and their upcoming DCU reboot.

The showrunner revealed that Gunn was very supportive of the show. Wyatt also shared how “pleased” he was by the amount of support that the new regime gave, especially since the show was in development before the changes happened.

“We started well before any of that took place when we were still with AT&T [previous owners of WarnerMedia]. I’ve been pleased that the new regime has been very supportive. They showed James [Gunn] the opening main titles and he really liked it. So we’ve been allowed to do our two seasons with no interference and a lot of approval.”

While the show received approval from Gunn during its development, another issue that the showrunner faced was “superhero fatigue.” Wyatt shared his process on how to get people interested in the series, despite the oversaturation of superhero stories in the media. His solution — focus on “what fans still care about” in Superman and his story. From there, the show followed that mentality, which could be the reason why there were nods to classic Superman titles in some episodes.

It’s interesting that Gunn supported the series wholeheartedly, despite his vision for Superman: Legacy being somewhat similar to the animated series. Gunn’s plan is to release a new Superman origin story, starring a younger Clark Kent who’s “kind and compassionate,” and recently cast David Corenswet to play the Man of Steel.

My Adventures with Superman is a series about Clark Kent, who’s just starting his adult life. He’s still someone who’s discovering who he is while also trying to fit in with society and act like a normal human being. The series’ star, Jack Quaid, described this depiction of Superman as something “earnest and sweet.”

My Adventures with Superman is now streaming on Max.