Netflix Have 10 Original Shows Returning For A Second Season In 2021

No studio or production company has been immune to the devastating financial effects of the Coronavirus pandemic, and that even includes an outfit like Netflix who always appeared to have a bottomless supply of cash. The streaming service have been nothing short of ruthless this year, wielding the axe like Jack Nicholson in The Shining to remove a huge number of original shows from the schedule.

The majority of the titles to bite the dust have been canned after just one season, which includes but is in no way limited to, I Am Not Okay With This, The Society, Away, Teenage Bounty Hunters, The Big Show Show, V Wars and October Faction. Altered Carbon and The Order, meanwhile, managed to get two runs under their respective belts, while the acclaimed GLOW already had one episode of season 4 shot and in the can before the massively popular drama was also kicked to the curb.

However, it isn’t all doom and gloom, with Netflix giving the green light to further outings of Steve Carell comedy Space Force and fantasy action series Warrior Nun among others. In fact, there are at least ten original shows scheduled to return for season 2 next year alone, and you can check out the full list below.

Locke & Key

Outer Banks

The Witcher

Gentefied

Ratched

Control Z

The Baby-Sitters Club

Black Summer

Blood & Water

Emily in Paris

As you can see, there are some big hitters coming back to Netflix in 2021, covering almost the entire spectrum of genres. Out of the shows listed above, Locke & Key, Ratched and Emily in Paris all dominated the Top 10 most-watched charts shortly after arriving, Outer Banks found plenty of love from the target audience and The Witcher was at one stage the single most popular TV series on the planet. As such, there’s a lot coming down the pipeline to keep subscribers occupied next year.