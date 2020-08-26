Netflix Just Cancelled Another One Of Its Best Shows

It was just a few days ago that we got the surprising news that Netflix had cancelled both I Am Not Okay With This and The Society. Each show had a strong fanbase and they were widely expected to return for new seasons, but the streaming giant ultimately brought down the axe.

Obviously, fans weren’t happy about it and now, just as things were quieting down on social media, after folks began calling to cancel Netflix itself, more bad news has arrived. And this one really hurts.

Deadline reports that Altered Carbon, the mind-bending, thrilling sci-fi series, has been cancelled, with the company opting not to order up a third run. Though we had heard that there were plans in place for at least five seasons, it seems that things have now changed.

According to the outlet, the decision stems from the streamer’s “standard viewership vs. cost renewal review process,” and is not related to COVID-19, which was the cause of I Am Not Okay With This and The Society getting the axe. Further details have yet to be disclosed, but obviously, this comes as a big blow to fans.

Despite the second season not being quite as good as the first, and featuring a plot that was a bit muddled, Altered Carbon is still an excellent show, boasting a unique premise, strong performances and a fascinating world that a lot of people were instantly hooked into.

It seemed to be a pretty big hit, too, and was definitely one of the streaming site’s more popular original shows. Or at least, that’s how it looked. But clearly, Netflix saw things differently.

Speaking to our own sources – the same ones who told us an Extraction sequel and a Witcher prequel were in the works well before either was announced – we’ve been told that despite what Deadline says, COVID-19 did indeed play a part in the cancellation and that the company initially had big plans for the series. We’re also told that it might be revived on another streaming service.

But for now, at least, Altered Carbon is finished, and what a shame that is.