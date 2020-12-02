Netflix Praises Umbrella Academy Star Elliot Page For Coming Out As Transgender

Elliot Page broke the internet today by coming out as transgender and non-binary. The Umbrella Academy star shared a moving, lengthy letter on social media, explaining that they are trans and that they use he/him and they/them pronouns. Social media has erupted with love and support for the Oscar-nominated actor, and now Netflix has responded to the news in kind.

The official Twitter account for the streaming service replied to Page’s letter with a congratulatory message, in the process confirming that the star will be back for season 3 of the aforementioned hit comic book show as Vanya Hargreeves. The company is likewise believed to be in the midst of updating all the relevant titles on their site to alter Page’s credits.

See below for what they had to say in response to the actor’s announcement:

So proud of our superhero! WE LOVE YOU ELLIOT! Can't wait to see you return in season 3! 🎻 🖤 — Netflix (@netflix) December 1, 2020

The Umbrella Academy was renewed for a third season last month and though plot details remain scarce, we know that it’s set to follow up on the shocking universe-bending cliffhanger of the last run, which saw the Hargreeves return to the present, only to find that they were in an alternate timeline where Reginald Hargreeves is still alive and adopted a different bunch of superpowered kids, the Sparrow Academy. It remains to be seen where Vanya AKA Number Seven AKA The White Violin goes next, but season 2 was certainly an important one for her, as it confirmed that she was LGBTQ.

The Umbrella Academy is set to enter production on its third batch of episodes in February, so we should learn more soon. In the meantime, though, let us know what you make of Page’s announcement down below and watch this space for further updates.