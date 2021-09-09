Netflix Reportedly Considering A Lucifer Spinoff After Season 6

Tomorrow marks the beginning of the end for Lucifer, with the sixth and final season set to be devoured in its entirely by millions of Netflix subscribers around the world almost as soon as the last ten episodes are made available, and then the realization will sink in that there’s no more left to come from Tom Ellis’ Samael.

Obviously, Lucifans have been in this position before when the show was canceled by Fox after Season 3, and the DC Comics adaptation has gone from strength to strength since being resurrected by Netflix. It’s comfortably one of the platform’s most popular shows, and it’ll create a void that’s going to take some filling after the supernatural romantic procedural gathered such a massive and loyal audience.

However, we’re hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Netflix were actively developing a sequel to Enola Holmes long before it was confirmed – that the streamer are reportedly exploring their options on how to continue the Lucifer mythology without the man himself, meaning a spinoff may eventually come to fruition.

As to what a Lucifer spinoff could entail? That remains murky for now, but we’ll have a much better idea tomorrow when Season 6 either wraps things up in a neat little bow, or deliberately leaves a door or two open. A buddy cop show with Dan Espinoza and Amenadiel, a series following a bounty hunting Mazikeen or Ella Lopez continuing her forensic career with the Angel of Death on her shoulder would all have plenty of potential, but we’re just spitballing for now.