Netflix Reportedly Developing Extraction TV Show

One of the major benefits that comes with any streaming service looking to create an in-house franchise is that there are literally no restrictions on how it can be assembled. In most cases, the biggest brands in the industry have their various parts strewn all over Hollywood whether it be the feature film, animation or episodic rights, which is something that Netflix don’t have to worry about it.

We’ve seen it with Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, which already shot a prequel and has animated companion series Lost Vegas in the works, and there’s no reason why the platform can’t build more and more multimedia properties that span movies, TV shows and animated projects, especially when they’re all contained under the one roof.

To that end, we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us the second installment was in active development long before it was officially announced – that the expansion of the Extraction cinematic universe could also feature a spinoff TV series. Chris Hemsworth’s next outing as Tyler Rake begins shooting this fall, but producers Joe and Anthony Russo have already outlined plans for a sprawling mythology that looks to tell different stories from multiple points of view, and apparently, Netflix is developing an episodic project now.

Think of it as something similar to how Lionsgate are treating John Wick, with Keanu Reeves set to return for big screen efforts Chapters 4 and 5 as TV spinoffs Ballerina and The Continental remain in development, all while director David Leitch and writer Derek Kolstad tease crossovers with Charlize Theron’s Atomic Blonde and Bob Odenkirk’s Nobody. Extraction definitely possesses similar potential, and Netflix are all-in when it comes to developing big name properties of their own, so a show built out from the world of Sam Hargrave’s bone-crunching actioner would definitely be the next logical step.