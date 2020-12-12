Netflix Reportedly Developing Stranger Things Spinoff For Eleven

Being positioned as one of the jewels in Netflix’s crown has paid off handsomely for Adam Sandler, and he’s got three decades more experience in the industry than Millie Bobby Brown, who also appears to be primed for big things now thanks to working for the world’s largest streaming service.

The 16 year-old received a producing credit on Enola Holmes as well as playing the title character, and the mystery caper received widespread acclaim from critics before proving to go down just as smoothly with subscribers around the globe, as it dominated the Top 10 most-watched list for a long time and ended up becoming the sixth most popular original movie in Netflix’s history after racking up 76 million streams in the first four weeks it was available.

The Stranger Things star already has con artist film The Girls I’ve Been and medieval fantasy blockbuster Damsel in the works for the company as well. And that’s without even mentioning her return as Eleven in the upcoming fourth season of the global phenomenon that marked her breakout role and saw her score two Emmy nominations in the process.

At this point, Stranger Things is widely expected to wrap up after the fifth run of episodes, but there’s been speculation that Netflix want to expand the mythology through a number of spinoffs, and insider Daniel Richtman now claims that Brown’s character could be one of the subjects for a solo show. As arguably the most popular of the young cast members, an Eleven series would be guaranteed to find a huge audience, but it’s important to remember that season 2’s “The Lost Sister” was clearly created as a backdoor pilot to gauge interest in following a group of people with similar abilities to her, and is widely regarded as one of the show’s weakest installments.

Still, Richtman claims that the project is being developed and while that doesn’t mean it’ll 100% make it to our screens, we’re certainly intrigued by the prospect of Eleven getting her own vehicle.