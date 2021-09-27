New Stargirl Season 2 Images Reveal First Look At The Flash Crossover

Despite airing on The CW (initially alongside its release on HBO Max), Stargirl has remained apart from the Arrowverse, with Brec Bassinger’s Courtney Whitmore only cameoing briefly at the end of “Crisis on Infinite Earths”. But that’s about to change in the upcoming ninth episode of season 2, which will feature a crossover with The Flash. As was revealed earlier this year, John Wesley Shipp will be reprising his role as Jay Garrick.

Episode 9 is set to be a flashback-heavy installment that illuminates how the original lineup of the Justice Society of America fared against Eclipso (Nick Tarabay). And it’ll reveal that Garrick was the team’s resident Flash. We still don’t know if Shipp is playing the exact same Jay we’ve got to know on The Flash or a doppelganger, but we now have our first look at him in action, thanks to these new images from the ep, as unveiled by Entertainment Weekly.

Stargirl Season 2 Images Reveal First Look At The Flash Crossover 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The first pic sees Shipp in full costume as Garrick alongside Luke Wilson’s Pat Dugan AKA his former JSA teammate Stripesy. The next captures the whole lineup together – Garrick, Pat, Sylvester Pemberton/Starman (Joel McHale), Johnny Thunder (Ethan Embry), Rex Tyler/Hourman (Lou Ferrigno Jr.) and Ted Grant/Wildcat (Brian Stapf). The third and fourth then see Garrick, Pat, Sylvester and Johnny attending a funeral. The final pic then showcases Garrick on his own. Check them out in the gallery above.

Shipp was last seen in the Arrowverse just a few months ago in the final two episodes of The Flash season 6, which saw the show celebrate its 150th installment. Shipp memorably started his DC journey back in 1990’s The Flash, in which he played Barry Allen, a role he returned to in “Crisis”. He also initially portrayed Barry’s dad Henry Allen on The CW series. While the appearance of a DC legend like Shipp is cool enough on is own, then, obviously fans are hoping this is just the beginning of many more crossovers to come.

Stargirl season 2 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.