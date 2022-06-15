‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ fans relieved after Hayden Christensen finally earns that paycheck

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Obi-Wan Kenobi “Part V”.

It took until the Disney Plus series’ penultimate episode, but Star Wars fans finally got the Hayden Christensen content they’ve been craving in this week’s installment of Obi-Wan Kenobi. Alongside the return of Ewan McGregor, the show was basically sold on the fact that Christensen was coming back as Anakin Skywalker, and yet the prequels star has been stuck under Darth Vader’s helmet over the past few weeks.

Spoilers incoming!

Christensen finally got to earn his paycheck in “Part V”, though, which opened with a flashback to the Clone Wars era, depicting a training duel between the former Jedi Master and Padawan that was revisited throughout the episode, to mirror Obi-Wan and Vader’s tactical chess-match in the present-day. Fans have been waiting all season for this, so they were unsurprisingly thrilled by having Anakin back. Especially as it meant Christensen actually got to show his face.

it’s sooooo good to finally can see hayden christensen’s face now as anakin AAAAAAAAAAAAA — elle (@bucknastaayy) June 15, 2022

BOOM!

"why bring back Hayden if he's just gonna be in the Vader suit the whole series?" BOOM BITCH#obiwan #Kenobi pic.twitter.com/QPpObFXcub — Jesse (@JessePena108) June 15, 2022

The best part is we even got another flashback to Hayden’s pre-Mustafar Vader, too.

// #ObiWanKenobi spoilers

–

–

–

–

–

I can’t believe we got both padawan anakin and suitless vader in the same episode I’m literally inconsolable hayden christensen the man you are pic.twitter.com/SQHo7p5LUm — mel🧣KENOBI SPOILERS 📌 (@amisdalas) June 15, 2022

And he did the thing! He did the Anakin thing!

// #kenobi spoilers

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

HE DID THE THING. HE DID THE BACK SPINNY MOVE THING THAT HAYDEN CREATED pic.twitter.com/ftZLERIqAf — 🐝kindest boy in the galaxy🌙 (@acrossthestrs) June 15, 2022

We won, people.

#ObiWanKenobi spoilers

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

We have Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker in his Attack of the Clones era 😭😭😭 we won



pic.twitter.com/ZJZtmKXdsp — Cherry🦁KENOBI SPOILERS (@peakyanakin) June 15, 2022

The king is back.

HAYDEN CHRISTENSEN RETURNING AS ANAKIN SKYWALKER LIKE pic.twitter.com/NxNGLHeTZh — GREATEST DAY OF MY LIFE (@NatePMMA) June 15, 2022

Christensen really got to showcase every side of Anakin/Vader’s character in this episode, huh?

#obiwankenobi spoilers

–

–

–

–

–

no one plays anakin like hayden. there’s so much just in the facial expressions— how much he gives away and how CLEARLY you can see the downfall of anakin skywalker. hayden breathes life and complexity into him and i never get tired of seeing it pic.twitter.com/5hRgiNBFTz — ares ☽ (@mitthrawnu) June 15, 2022

Also, can we just appreciate that Disney didn’t de-age him for the flashback scenes? In a show in which Vader is literally voiced by an A.I., that’s a welcome old-school approach.

Yes, finally we got to see Hayden Christensen out of the suit in a flashback with Ewan McGregor.



Hayden looks noticeably older, but I honestly prefer this to the creepy uncanny valley CGI face we saw with Luke Skywalker in The Mandalorian and Boba Fett. pic.twitter.com/GMWebrcb6M — Oliver Jia (オリバー・ジア) (@OliverJia1014) June 15, 2022

Much was made in the run-up to Obi-Wan Kenobi‘s release about Christensen’s return to the role and how he was getting to deliver a fresh take on the character. With just one week left to go, we’re finally starting to see what they were talking about. Fingers crossed there will be much more from him to come outside of the Vader costume in next Wednesday’s series (or possibly season) finale.