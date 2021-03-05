New Punisher Series Will Reportedly Be Adult Territory, Not On Disney Plus

We’ve been hearing for a long time that Jon Bernthal is set to return as the Punisher in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but so far, all of the talk remains entirely confined to the realm of rumors and speculation, although Kevin Feige has admitted that the former Netflix residents could all find themselves rebooted and reabsorbed into his all-conquering franchise in the future.

Out of all the street-level heroes, bringing Frank Castle into the MCU obviously presents the most obstacles. The Punisher simply doesn’t work in PG-13 given that his grisly methods of dispensing justice are integral to the character, while the family-friendly superhero series hasn’t exactly been desperate to jump into R-rated territory, which could see both sides facing a lengthy stalemate.

Tipster Mikey Sutton is now claiming, though, that the Punisher will find himself starring in a Hulu TV series, one that will retain the hard edges of his comic book counterpart and be very much adult territory, with Bernthal still on board. However, we’d advise taking this with the usual grain of salt, as Feige has also made it clear that he’s got to interest in telling R-rated stories just for the sake of it, and for all we know he might not have any desire to tackle the Punisher at all.

Not only that, but you get the distinct impression that he’s not entirely sold on the prospect of the R-rated Deadpool 3, and there’s a feeling that his hand has been somewhat forced by the $1.5 billion the first two movies made, not to mention the Merc with a Mouth’s massive appeal and fanbase.

The Punisher has always been a much more niche character, and while the immediate future of the MCU’s small screen output lies firmly on Disney Plus, if Hulu opens the door to R-rated comic book content, then Frank Castle’s name will surely be at the top of the list.