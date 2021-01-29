Robert Downey Jr. Reportedly Open To Starring In An MCU Disney Plus Show

The last time Robert Downey Jr. played a major role in a TV show, it would be an understatement to say the results were mixed. His 21-episode stint as Larry Paul on Ally McBeal may have won him widespread critical acclaim, not to mention a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor in the Series, Miniseries or Television Film category, but the success was short-lived.

While already on parole for a previous arrest, Downey Jr. was held on suspicion of being under the influence of drugs, and his latest bout of bad publicity saw him written out of the show and fired. Needless to say, the 55 year-old is operating under vastly different personal and professional circumstances these days, having revitalized his career as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Tony Stark.

An actor of RDJ’s talent would be a welcome addition to any small screen project, especially in the Peak TV era we’re living in, but unsurprisingly, most of the talk surrounding any episodic adventures have focused on the MCU’s roster of Disney Plus exclusives, despite the obvious hurdle of Tony Stark being dead and Downey Jr. saying he’s done all he can with the character.

However, insider Daniel Richtman is now claiming that the two-time Academy Award nominee is open to the idea of starring in an MCU streaming show, although the tipster doesn’t divulge any more information than that. Richtman already reported that he was in talks for both Ironheart and Armor Wars, but having been linked with almost every Marvel project under the sun as well as a possible role in The Mandalorian, until we get official confirmation about his next move, everything will remain firmly in the realm of rumor and speculation for the time being.