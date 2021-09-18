Rosario Dawson Gets Physical In A Wrestling Match With Malakai Black On AEW Dynamite

Rosario Dawson proved on September 15th that she can kick ass on and off-screen. The 42-year-old is currently portraying the role of Ahsoka Tano in The Mandalorian and will soon star in Disney’s A Haunted Mansion reboot.

Dawson shocked fans everywhere when she made a surprising appearance on AEW Dynamite, a professional wrestling television program.

In the initial segment, the actress was called out by dutch professional wrestler Malakai Black for hosting the Go Big Show with Cody Rhodes. Rhodes and Black are currently involved in a storyline feud. Things began to take a turn when Dawson jumped on his back and place Black in a chokehold as Rhodes made his way through a large crowd to finish the job.

The All Elite Wrestling official Twitter page shared the tag-team fight with Dawson and Rhodes.

.@CodyRhodes is here and it's WAR between the American Nightmare and #MalakaiBlack all over the @PruCenter!



Tune in NOW to watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/Uq68BdN5Zz — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 16, 2021

As the clip became viral, fans went wild when they viewed the fight that previously aired on TNT and expressed their reactions down below.

WHAT THE FUCK DO YOU MEAN ROSARIO DAWSON IS ON AEW????

BRO MY WIFE JUST OUT HERE RN???? — HEY, REVAN (@HeyTerezi) September 16, 2021

Rosario Dawson attacking Malakai Black in AEW is cooler than anything WWE has done all year. — Scrump_1 (@scrump_1) September 16, 2021

So Ahsoka (@rosariodawson) showed up to @AEW & fought a Sith Lord (@TommyEnd) w/ the help of a red Jedi (@CodyRhodes). That’s what happened right, y’all seeing this? https://t.co/nMdFakR6Kb — Patrick Sullivan 🏳️‍🌈 (@patch103) September 16, 2021

ROSARIO DAWSON WAS IN AEW TONIGHT! WHAT?! 😍 https://t.co/6x5C8YVfZA — Christine 🚘 (@pnwgargoyle) September 16, 2021

Just watching #AEWDynamite



Rosario Dawson was fantastic! She was clearly having a great time and went fully in with it.



AEW has a pretty good track record of finding celebrity guests that actually give a shit & want to be there. As a fan, it’s much appreciated. 🙌 — Mike Killam (@MikeKillam) September 16, 2021

Rosario Dawson tried to choke out Malakai Black on AEW Dynamite last night. Really can't believe I'm typing this sentence but here we are lmao — Official 2.0/Daniel Garcia Fathers/Son Fan Account (@KawhiMeARiver6) September 16, 2021

So what do you think? Does Rosario Dawson have a future in wrestling entertainment? Let us know in the comments!