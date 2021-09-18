Rosario Dawson Gets Physical In A Wrestling Match With Malakai Black On AEW Dynamite
Rosario Dawson proved on September 15th that she can kick ass on and off-screen. The 42-year-old is currently portraying the role of Ahsoka Tano in The Mandalorian and will soon star in Disney’s A Haunted Mansion reboot.
Dawson shocked fans everywhere when she made a surprising appearance on AEW Dynamite, a professional wrestling television program.
In the initial segment, the actress was called out by dutch professional wrestler Malakai Black for hosting the Go Big Show with Cody Rhodes. Rhodes and Black are currently involved in a storyline feud. Things began to take a turn when Dawson jumped on his back and place Black in a chokehold as Rhodes made his way through a large crowd to finish the job.
The All Elite Wrestling official Twitter page shared the tag-team fight with Dawson and Rhodes.
As the clip became viral, fans went wild when they viewed the fight that previously aired on TNT and expressed their reactions down below.
So what do you think? Does Rosario Dawson have a future in wrestling entertainment? Let us know in the comments!