Ryan Reynolds Reportedly Wants His Deadpool Show To Be MCU Canon

A rumor began making the rounds yesterday that an R-rated Deadpool animated series was in the works, which was born from a single speculative sentence in a report about Disney launching 20th Century Animation to handle the rapidly expanding lineup of adult-orientated animated content acquired via the Fox takeover that includes The Simpsons, Family Guy, Bob’s Burgers, Central Park and more.

Now, insider Daniel Richtman is offering up the intel that Ryan Reynolds wants the Deadpool series to be official Marvel Cinematic Universe canon, although the tipster gives no additional details and/or information regarding the matter. Admittedly, we have heard from our own sources that the previously abandoned animated comedy could be getting resurrected as a possible Hulu original, but there was no word on it becoming part of the franchise’s mainstream continuity.

Of course, the MCU is diving into the two-dimensional world with Disney Plus’ upcoming What If…?, but the concept of the series means that it isn’t connected to the movies or streaming exclusives, despite almost every major character dropping by for an appearance. An animated Deadpool would certainly be a guaranteed smash hit regardless of if it’s considered official canon or not, though, with adult sitcoms more popular than ever and the foul-mouthed assassin bringing a huge built-in audience along for the ride should it wind up slicing and dicing its way through development.

Donald Glover and his brother Stephen already wrote some scripts for the FXX version that was canned in 2018, and the Atlanta star has previous experience with Marvel Studios after playing a minor role in Spider-Man: Homecoming, so perhaps they could pick his brain or reinvent some of his ideas if the animated Deadpool is indeed coming back to life.